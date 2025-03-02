US State Department officials were 'hostile' towards Israel during war, former envoy says - report

The Biden administration exerted heavy pressure on Israel during the war, repeatedly urging restraint—particularly in responding to Iran’s direct attack—and creating bureaucratic obstacles that delayed essential weapons shipments, former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael (Mike) Herzog told Israel Hayom on Friday.

In an explosive interview, Herzog revealed that US officials strongly opposed an Israeli counterstrike on Iran, warning that retaliation could escalate into a regional war.

“They told us not to respond after Iran’s first attack. They expected us to contain it,” Herzog told Israel Hayom. “We told them, ‘That’s not how the Middle East works. For us, this is existential.’”

At one point, he recalled, senior Biden administration officials were furious with Israel’s actions, fearing they would be drawn into a broader conflict.

“More than once, they went crazy on me. They yelled, ‘You’ve lost your minds! You’re dragging us into a regional war!’” Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog with Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Shultz at a roundtable discussion at the Capitol on sexual violence in Hamas' October 7 massacre. (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL)

Despite US warnings, Israel did strike Iranian targets. But Herzog noted a double standard in Washington’s approach—once the Israeli response was successful in deterring further aggression, American officials tried to take credit for regional stability.

“They initially told us to be careful and not retaliate,” Herzog said. “But after our actions succeeded, they wanted credit, saying, ‘The Middle East is in a better place because we supported Israel.’ The problem is, they didn’t actually support these actions at the time.”

State Department hostility toward Israel

Herzog painted a grim picture of hostile elements within the US State Department, particularly those who sought to limit Israel’s military operations and block key security decisions.

“There are many within the State Department who are not just unfriendly to Israel, but outright hostile,” Herzog told Israel Hayom. “Some actively worked to block nearly every Israeli request.”

One of the most troubling revelations was the legal division within the State Department that focuses solely on scrutinizing Israel's use of US weapons. Herzog noted that no other country is subjected to this level of oversight.

“The Biden administration allowed bureaucrats with an anti-Israel agenda to influence US policy,” Herzog warned. “They made sure that nearly every Israeli request was delayed, watered down, or obstructed.”

Weapons delays and political maneuvering

Beyond diplomatic tensions, Herzog also addressed the delays in US weapons shipments to Israel, including the temporary freeze on 2,000-pound bombs—which the administration justified on humanitarian grounds.

“There was no formal arms embargo,” Herzog clarified, “but bureaucratic delays and political pressure slowed down deliveries at crucial moments.”

Meanwhile, he noted, Ukraine continued receiving American weapons without similar restrictions.

The situation escalated when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly criticized the delays in a viral video. Herzog admitted the move backfired, as negotiations that were close to securing the arms came to a halt due to political backlash in Washington.

While Herzog acknowledged that Biden provided military support at key moments, including assistance in intercepting Iranian missiles, he said that as the US presidential election approached, the administration’s stance toward Israel became increasingly shaped by domestic political considerations.

“We saw them trying to balance their pro-Israel instincts with the pressure coming from anti-Israel factions within the administration,” Herzog said.

Looking back on the war, Herzog argued that the Biden administration’s approach weakened Israel’s ability to act decisively, forcing Jerusalem into prolonged diplomatic battles over basic military needs.

“In the end, we had to work around US pressure,” he concluded. “If we had followed all their advice, our enemies would have sensed weakness. Instead, we acted in Israel’s best interest—even when it meant standing up to our closest ally.”