Egypt's proposal: Three live hostages, three bodies for two-week ceasefire extension- report

Egyptian mediators have proposed that Hamas will release three living hostages and three slain hostages in exchange for prolonging the ceasefire deal by two weeks, according to officials with information on the matter.

This comes as the 42-day hostage-ceasefire deal expired on March 1, with Israel saying it is ready to immediately implement a ceasefire extension proposal by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The proposal would span over Ramadan and Passover. On the first day of the framework, half of the living hostages and the remains of deceased hostages would be released. At the end of the framework — if an agreement is reached for a permanent ceasefire — the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released, the PMO added.

Hamas currently refuses the proposal.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel halted the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, saying it would not allow a ceasefire without the release of the hostages.

Strike in northern Gaza

Also on Sunday, the Israel Air Force struck several suspects in the Gaza Strip who were operating near IDF troops.

The suspects were identified planting explosives near the area where the soldiers were operating.

Palestinian media reports said four people were killed in the strike, which was said to be in Beit Hanun, without differentiating between the suspects and bystanders.