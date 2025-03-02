Gov’t to whitewash over NIS 1 billion political funds in 2025 budget, letter reveals

Coalition party leaders agreed in a meeting on February 23 to change the labelling of over NIS 1 billion in funding for haredi educational institutions in order to avoid legal hurdles, according to a letter by United Torah Judaism chairman Yizhak Goldknopf to Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs on Friday.

According to the letter, which Goldknopf labeled as “urgent”, the party leaders had agreed that over NIS 1 billion in the 2025 budget proposal that are currently labeled as funds “allocated to implement political agreements,” known in short as “coalition funds”, will instead enter the budget base as regular funds.

The funding in question has two purposes: overcoming the loss of daycare subsidies to approximately 7,000 haredim, for which the military-age father has not reported for IDF service, and increasing the salaries of employees in the private haredi education systems.

Both purposes are legally problematic. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the government cannot circumvent the loss of daycare subsidies by finding other funds to support families of yeshiva students since this would serve as a financial incentive for them to continue evading IDF service, which is illegal.

In addition, the AG's office and the Education Ministry's legal advisor have blocked state funds to private haredi institutions that do not meet necessary criteria laid out in education ministry directives, such as sufficient training for teachers and minimal levels of "core curriculum" studies including English and mathematics.

Funds labeled as “coalition funds” require legal approval in order to be distributed. However, funds that are part of the base of the budget do not require the same approval.

A draft of a government decision that appears as an appendix to Goldknopf’s letter said that a “professional and legal examination” had concluded that funds that had been deemed “coalition funds” for the past 10 years no longer needed to be labeled as such. However, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, the attorney general and the Finance Ministry legal adviser had not approved this conclusion.

Criticism from finance ministry officials

In response to criticism by the opposition over the significant hike in coalition funds under the current government, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich indicated in the past that he intends to lower them by changing their label and making them a part of the regular budget. However, the move faced criticism from finance ministry officials.

The 2025 budget is currently being prepared in the Knesset Finance Committee and must pass into law by the end of March, or else the government falls.

According to the most recent government decision on the matter, in late November, the 2025 budget will include slightly over NIS 5 billion in coalition funds.

However, the government has yet to approve the details of these funds. The government was reportedly set to approve the details on Sunday but removed the issue from Sunday’s weekly meeting agenda in the wake of Goldknopf’s letter.