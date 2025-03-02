EU condemns Hamas for rejecting ceasefire extension, urges new negotiations

The European Union condemned the refusal of Hamas to accept the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, according to a spokesperson on Sunday evening.

They added that "Israel's subsequent decision to block the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza could potentially result in humanitarian consequences."

In the same statement, the EU called for a "rapid resumption of negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire" and "expressed its strong support to the mediators."

"A permanent ceasefire would contribute to the release of all remaining Israeli hostages while ensuring the necessary conditions for recovery and reconstruction in Gaza to begin. All parties have a political responsibility to make this a reality," the statement added.

The EU reiterated its calls for "full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid at scale for Palestinians in need and for allowing and facilitating humanitarian workers and international organisations to operate effectively and safely inside Gaza." Loaders are lined up at the Rafah border crossing, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, February 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

EUBAM Rafah

"The EU civilian Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) is ready to continue its work if requested by the parties," it clarified.

"Nearly 3,000 people have so far crossed the border into Egypt since 1 February" thanks to EUBAM, the spokesman said.