Oregon man who vandalized synagogue with white supremacist messaging sentenced to probation

A man responsible for defacing a Eugene, Oregon synagogue in late 2023 has been sentenced to four years probation, the Oregonian reported in recent weeks.

Adam Edward Braun, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of damaging religious property for his damage to Temple Beth Israel, one of the community’s only synagogues.

US District Judge Mustafa T. Kasubhai expressed disappointment that the federal government did not bring more serious charges against the assailant.

According to the Oregonian, Kasubhai then chose the probationary term so federal supervisors would keep Braun under monitoring in the community over the next four years.

All charges are classified as misdeameanors, each punishable with a one year sentence and a $100,000 fine.

Judge calls actions 'reprehensible'

“The actions that you took against the synagogue in our community are disgusting, reprehensible, inappropriate and not part of any civilized society where we actually care for one another as human beings, affording dignity to every single person without regard to what they believe, who they are, the color of their skins and their religious faith,” the judge said. “You fell below the expectations of our society.”

A prosecutor from the US Department of Justice initially sought out prison time, but the defense argued for a different sentence.

While his case was pending, Braun spent 11 months and eight days in custody, according to local media.

The assailant initially had spray-painted an endorsement of white supremacy and Hitler on the exterior wall of the synagogue in September 2023. Months later, in the middle of the night on January 14, 2024, he returned to the scene. He came armed with a hammer, anticipating breaking the glass door of the synagogue before noticing a camera. He immediately went on a rant and then wrote “WHITE POWER” on the wall outside.

History of antisemitic behavior

Eugene locals noted that Braun was a figure in the neighborhood that sought attention for his extremism.

Residents living in the same neighborhood as Braun, though remaining anonymous, noted that Braun’s behavior first raised flags when he posted a Nazi flag on Easter Sunday two years ago.

The defense said that despite a search of his home including an extensive collection of Nazi paraphernalia on display, including framed photos of Adolph Hitler and Gestapo chief Heinrich Himmler. They also uncovered two Ku Klux Klan robes.

His public defenders called his antisemitic actions and collection as “misinformed,” claiming that he had read Holocaust literature while in custody.

As part of his probation, Braun is spending up to 180 days in a residential re-entry center, according to the Oregonian’s report.