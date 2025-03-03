Ilai Baram: An enduring legacy

The dream of Ilai Baram was to help as many people as possible through ice baths and breathing -- a therapeutic method in which he believed with all his heart. Baram, who was murdered at the supernova music festival on October 7, 2023, was not able to fulfill his dream. his dream became a legacy for his mother, Adital Zuaretz, and his father, Amos Baram.

Adital: Ilai was involved in workshops in breathing techniques and cold exposure treatment through immersion in an ice bath. he underwent training and completed professional studies in the Wim Hof method and dedicated days and nights to it.

I was concerned and told Ilai that at minus 40 degrees, a person could have a heart attack, but he explained that it was exactly the opposite.

At the same time that he was studying the method, he managed restaurants and was offered good management positions. When he graduated, started working and did well. When he had to choose what to do as a career, I told him to follow his heart. Ilai Baram (credit: Courtesy)

What kind of child was Ilai?

Adital: He had a lot of charisma; he was highly sought after. he was about to close a big deal with a hotel chain. Ilai was very smart. He studied education at university, read nonfiction books, and was very knowledgeable. he loved the field of education and worked for some time with children at the A.D. Gordon school in the afternoon.

He really loved them, and they loved him.

He was a great light. his friends told us that whenever they went out together, people only saw him. He was beautiful and had a captivating smile. he was very spiritual and wise and saw things like a 50-year-old, not a 27-year-old.

Ilai really loved interacting with people; he was a mentor.

Was ilai a pioneer in the field of ice baths?

Adital: Yes, he was one of the first and a central element in the buzz of workshops that began to sweep across the country. Ilai believed in the method and said that the breaths in the ice bath create a kind of restart for the body.

His dream was that everyone could benefit from the method, not just those with means, as it is a very expensive treatment.

His dream was that everyone could benefit from the method, not just those with means, as it is a very expensive treatment.

Ilai also put little ducks in the ice baths, and then they started imitating him. My father always drew ducks. Like some people draw circles, he doodled ducks. We all have a duck tattoo. Ice baths are not a gimmick. There is a whole ideology behind it, and it is used all over the world. It is like complementary medicine, where the main component is breathing.

Amos: Our dream is to participate in the Burning Man event in Nevada. The inventor of the method will be there. We have ideas to design ice baths decorated with ducks.

When did you establish the Ilai’s Colors organization?

Amos: After what happened to our son, we realized that there were too many things that Ilai did that we could not leave behind. We were looking for ideas to implement, and we knew that it could be run through an organization.

We established Ilai’s Colors – a nonprofit organization for spiritual purposes. We understood that it would enable us to continue to honor Ilai and his work. It is run by the nuclear family and close friends. Everything is done according to the procedures.

We are in the process of building a website supported by WIX, which is donating an advanced website, where we can tell the whole story.

The website will be the organization’s bulletin board. There is also a Facebook page being set up.

The organization is collaborating with a wonderful community of ice therapy therapists in Israel, and the vision is becoming a reality.

Adital: Amos does most of the work. I support it remotely. The organization supports vulnerable populations, such as children and youth who need help. It will offer workshops on cold breathing treatments for those wounded in the war in body and mind; children and adults suffering from post traumatic stress disorder; evacuees and children dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Ilai himself had dealt with attention deficit disorder. He was bright and sociable, but it was difficult for him to sit in class.

Beyond his belief in healing the body through the mind, Ilai dreamed of helping the weak in society. That was his mission. We did a workshop together on the use of colors. there are codes of colors that have an effect on the mind. Ilai Baram (credit: Courtesy)

Tell us about the “Sun” exhibition.

Amos: We put out a call for designers of the Design terminal in Bat Yam and around the world.

We received over 80 applications. We selected 30 artists who would exhibit in the social gallery. This will be the first exhibition. After that, we we will offer it to other places and entities.

Adital: In the past, I had the privilege of doing retreats with Ilai that were based on the method I created called Green and Pink.

It is about healing the heart through psychotherapy with colors and intuitive painting. Ilai was responsible for conveying the breathing process that is part of the method.

Ilai Baram’s dream of making ice baths and breathing therapy accessible to all lives on through *Ilai’s Colors*, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping vulnerable populations heal and thrive.

By supporting this vital mission, you can honor Ilai’s memory and contribute to a brighter future for those in need. Your generous donation will enable the organization to expand its workshops, provide therapeutic treatments to trauma survivors, and bring Ilai’s light shining. Together, we can turn his enduring legacy into a force for good.

