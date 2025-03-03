‘We fought hard to get you out’: PM Netanyahu apologizes to freed hostage Eli Sharabi

“I want you to know that I regret that it took us such a long time,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told freed hostage Eli Sharabi on Sunday night, apologizing for the extensive delay in securing his release.

During the phone call, Sharabi told Netanyahu that “the other hostages, certainly the living, urgently need to return home to their families,” and added that “the deceased hostages, including my brother Yossi, must be brought back for burial in Israel so their families can mourn over their graves.”

"This is the objective, and I want you to know that we will not relent for a moment, even as I am speaking to you,” Netanyahu responded.

“We fought hard to get you out.”

"I know that you are enduring difficult days,” Netanyahu said on Sunday. “I understand the magnitude of the loss [of your family],” and added that “we fought hard to get you out.” Hamas forces Eli Sharabi to make statements on a stage in Deir al-Beleh, Gaza ahead of his release from captivity, February 8, 2025. (credit: Canva, screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Sharabi, 53, was released from Hamas captivity last month, having been held by the terror organization for nearly 500 days.

Sharabi recounts Hamas captivity

In an interview with Channel 12, Sharabi recalled that he had been shackled at the feet for the entire duration of his imprisonment and survived by consuming pasta and pita bread, losing 30 kilograms over the course of his confinement.

Upon his return, Sharabi learned that his wife, Leanne, and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were murdered on October 7, along with his brother Yossi.

“I greatly appreciate the bravery with which you have spoken about what you endured, and it is very important that you also tell this to President Trump,” Netanyahu remarked. Sharabi is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump later this week.

Netanyahu also informed Sharabi that he had unsuccessfully attempted to contact him over a week ago and that he would be "pleased" for them to meet "when it is possible.

“We embrace you with all our hearts," Netanyahu added.