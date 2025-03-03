Israel assumes presidency of IHRA, marking 80 years since end of Holocaust

Israel has assumed the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), replacing its predecessor, the United Kingdom, Yad Vashem announced on Monday.

Israel's presidency term will last one year, until February 2026, and will be chaired by Dani Dayan - the current Yad Vashem chairman.

Yad Vashem announced that the new leadership holds special significance given this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the Holocaust, as well as the 25th anniversary of IHRA's establishment.

"We are at a crossroads of generations, and the responsibility of preserving the memory and sharing the stories of the Holocaust will soon rest solely on our shoulders," said Dayan. "The voices of victims and survivors demand that we honor their legacy by standing firm against Holocaust denial, distortion, and hatred."

As a result, Israel's presidency will focus on the theme 'The Crossroads of Generations', which encapsulates the need to adapt Holocaust education to a rapidly changing world, soon without Holocaust survivors and first-hand witnesses. Dani Dayan, chairman of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio observe a moment of silence at the museum's Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem on February 16, 2025 (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Yad Vashem added that, with new technologies, IHRA can find novel ways to engage learners and preserve testimonies

Challenges of Holocaust remembrance

The Foreign Ministry will hold a ceremony on Monday, during which the flag of the IHRA presidency will be handed over from outgoing UK chair, Lord Eric Pickles, to Dayan.

Israel will host two IHRA plenary sessions with delegations from member and observer states, first in June 2025 in Jerusalem at Yad Vashem and at the Foreign Ministry, and then in Haifa in December 2025.

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar said, "Today, 80 years after the end of World War II and the Holocaust, the State of Israel assumes the leadership of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)."

"It is our duty not only to remember the Holocaust but also to ensure the existence of the Jewish state, which serves as the guarantee of Jewish continuity for generations to come, while also preserving and passing on the memory of the Holocaust to future generations."

The IHRA is an intergovernmental organization comprising 35 member states, eight observer states, and nine partner organizations. The IHRA works to promote Holocaust education, research, and remembrance, and to combating antisemitism. The IHRA's definition of antisemitism has been accepted by 40 countries and 1,200 cultural and academic institutions worldwide.