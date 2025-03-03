Dermer ‘only sees war in near future’ in closed-door meeting, participant says

The Palestinian Authority is a potential partner among many for peace, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said in a closed-door meeting with the Jewish Agency Board of Governors.

According to a source present at the meeting, Dermer “Spoke about the PA as a potential partner but only as one option among others—not as the only option. He was not consistent about anything. He left all options open."

One of the participants who was in the room said about the meeting, "The subtext was that he only sees the option of war, which is why he spoke about many scenarios."

Dr. Yizhar Hess, a representative of the Conservative movement, asked about the Qatari cash suitcases being transferred to Gaza. Dermer said that even back then, he did not like that agreement and that he refused to tweet about it—something the Qataris expected as a sort of stamp of approval. However, he was concerned that doing so might anger the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

According to a Ynet report, Dermer said that defeating Hamas could lead to a peace agreement with the Palestinians. Per the report, Dermer said that if Hamas is “totally defeated”, then “the poison can be removed from the Palestinian education system because they will understand that the idea was completely defeated.” Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and mourners attend the funeral of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, February 28, 2025. (credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

“It will then be possible to give the Palestinians the stage that cannot destroy Israel, and they will see that Arab states make peace and educate to peace,” Dermer was quoted by Ynet as saying.

He added, “I am sure that we will completely crush Hamas, but we need to make sure that we rescue the hostages first,” according to Ynet.

Dermer reportedly said that former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told him that Hamas as an idea could not be eradicated. Dermer said that he responded, “Nazism was also an idea, and there is no Nazi state. We need to ensure that Hamas does not control territory, and that it remains merely an idea,” according to Ynet.

Gaza's "day after" and Witkoff's proposal

Asked about the day after Hamas in Gaza, Dermer responded, “We are waiting to see how Witkoff’s plan develops, we support it,” Ynet reported. Dermer reportedly added that the Trump administration “fully supports Israel, without reservations”.

Under the Biden administration, "Which did many good things for Israel," there was "a moment when there was a small gap between Israel and the [Biden] administration. Hamas identified the gap and hoped to expand it into a schism. But under the Trump administration, there is no gap," Dermer said, according to Ynet.

The Post learned that Dermer also said, “"We gave President Trump a golden beeper. A day later Vice President Vance asked for one of his own. I told him, ok, but you will only get one of silver! I made him one and he got it last week. Now there is a whole competition there to see who will get the bronze."