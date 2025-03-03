Israeli NGO says four Palestinian medical workers died in IDF custody

Four Palestinian medical professionals died in Israeli custody, according to a recent Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI) report, while claiming that many others were tortured or otherwise mistreated.

The four are part of a larger 70-person Palestinian death toll out of several thousand prisoners who have been in Israeli custody, some over nearly 18 months.

Broadly speaking, the IDF rejected the NGO's allegations, though the military already indicted six prison guards for beating or sexually abusing Palestinian prisoners, and it vaguely acknowledged this fact in its response to the report, noting it probes “exceptional conduct” by prison guards.

Already in the early months of the war, the IDF had acknowledged around 30 Palestinian deaths in Israeli custody and made probing the issue one of its largest investigations.

In July 2024, the Jerusalem Post learned that IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi would point out that two complications with trying to speed up the Sde Teiman cases (where most of the early war death and beating allegations stem from) are that some detainees were badly wounded on the battlefield and died in Sdei Teiman, but likely of their wounds. Protesters gather outside Sde Teiman detention facility after some of them broke in, after Israeli military police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into the suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba, in southern Israel, July 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

She hoped she could move forward faster in cases of detainees who came to Sde Teiman fully healthy and only later were wounded or died.

However, even with those cases, the IDF legal division faced a massive delay in receiving professional medical opinions regarding injuries or the cause of death.

For example, was a death caused by strangulation, a series of blows to the body, or a naturally occurring heart attack?

The state medical forensics institute has been overwhelmed in trying to advance all of these questions since October 7, and the depressing and unprecedented volume of work has decimated the staff size.

As an example of delay, regarding one soldier who committed suicide, it took around seven to eight months to get a medical opinion.

Even the indictments against the six soldiers were only filed in recent months, suggesting that a report on the detainees who died may take more time.

According to the PHRI report, 250 Palestinian medical professionals have been detained during the war, with 70 released to date.

PHRI claims Israel arrested many medical professionals, trying to receive intel on Hamas

One of the big arguments made by PHRI is that Israel has arrested many medical professionals on shabby evidence, hoping to use them to glean intelligence about Hamas, and then later releasing them after several months, never having filed any charges.

The report said this happened with Dr Khaled Alser, who was released after over half a year in October 2024.

While the IDF says that many medical professionals were terrorists pretending to be medical professionals or actual staff working with terrorists, it did not fully explicitly deny trying to gather intelligence from certain detainees who were later released.

The report noted that most detainees have not been indicted to date.

Further, the report said it took PHRI six months to locate most detainees, though it did acknowledge visiting and interviewing 24 of them between July and December 2024.

PHRI said, “As doctors, seeing our colleagues abducted from their workplaces, detained for months without charges in subhuman conditions, cruelly tortured, sexually abused, and denied medical treatment, is something we cannot live with, and neither should any of us.”

Further, the NGO added, “Almost 150 medical workers are still incarcerated under these conditions and can still be saved if enough pressure is put on the Israeli government to release them.”

Also, the report claimed Israel has targeted “doctors as a weapon against the population: without medical staff to treat the civilian population, Gaza’s health care system has almost ceased to exist.”

Despite these claims, the report seems to ignore mountains of evidence that Hamas systematically used many hospitals as command centers and not just as places to treat patients who needed help for their wounds.

Even in fall 2023, the IDF had found signs of hostages being held at Rantisi Hospital, and the Post visited Shifa Hospital, seeing a huge quantity of Hamas weapons which were found there and a key tunnel command center connected to the hospital.

After the IDF left Shifa Hospital in the fall of 2023, Hamas returned, and the IDF arrested several hundred additional terrorists there in March 2024.

The IDF responded to the report saying that the PHRI position paper raises a wide number of claims, which in some instances are inexact and in others completely baseless, which (intentionally or not) prop up disinformation promoted by Hamas.

During the war, the IDF said it has arrested suspects involved in terror, including hospital staff or persons pretending to be hospital staff, but who were really terrorists.

Those who were arrested were interrogated and vetted, and anyone who was found to not be involved in terror was freed and returned to Gaza, though sometimes this took some time due to the ongoing war and unstable security situation there, said the military.

Allegations of solitary confinement and being kept concealed are untrue as detainees were given access to legal representation as required by law, said the IDF.

Moreover, every detainee underwent a medical evaluation upon arriving for detention and received additional medical attention as needed, including being sent to a hospital if required, the IDF stated.

In addition, the military noted that conditions in detention centers are reviewed by inspectors on a periodic basis, including sometimes by judges, and that any cases of a departure from the proper treatment of detainees are probed by the military police.

Regarding claims of torture, the IDF said that the specific claims had not been previously reported and that if additional sufficient information is referred to the military, the allegations will be probed.

The IPS was asked multiple times for a response and had not yet responded by press time.