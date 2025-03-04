Journalist leaves interview with Miri Regev during conference in Eilat

Journalist, commentator, and presenter Dana Weiss left her interview with Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev after Regev allegedly criticized her at the Eilat Real Estate Center conference on Monday, Maariv reported on Monday.

"You keep thinking you're going to get on stage and attack me and get likes from it—so shame on you," Weiss told her, earning her applause from the audience.

"I'm glad you were able to film some clips again to run Twitter on our backs," Weiss said. "I can tell you one thing that's important for you to hear - N12, my friends from N13, my friends from Kan 11 - have been working since October 7 and risked their lives. I promise you faithfully that I will get up every morning and do my job and my journalistic mission, which I am so proud of."

"I know that my friends in the media get up in the morning, and with the few tools we have, which are a microphone and a camera, we do everything to make sure that there will be a better life here," she continued. "And the fact that you repeatedly think that you will get on stage and attack me and get likes from it, then shame on you. I enjoyed the conversation. Thank you very much."

Regev took part in the 2025 Eilat Real Estate Center conference, and when asked about the possibility of a train to Eilat, she replied: "I returned to the Transportation Ministry just for this flagship project. This is a socio-economic and employment issue. As long as no decision is made on this matter, the metro project will not advance. Thank God both the metro and the railway projects are progressing.

"A budget of 2.4 billion shekels has been allocated, and in the upcoming budget of 24 million shekels, there will be a railway, part of which will reach 250 km/h. I believe that within 7-10 years, there will be a train running from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. This is major news because traffic congestion in Israel costs around 40 billion shekels annually. More public transportation is needed."

"I led the 'transportation justice' reform, which provides a 50% discount on public transportation in the periphery," Regev added. "In the upcoming budget, which will be passed on March 17, senior citizens will be able to travel for free on public transportation."