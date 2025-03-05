Netanyahu to unveil NIS 3.9 billion plan to develop Israel's Druze, Circassian sectors

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present a multi-billion-shekel development plan to advance the Druze and Circassian communities in Israel. The government is expected to approve the five-year plan for 2025 to 2029 this Sunday, which will involve an investment of approximately NIS 3.9 billion.

The plan, spearheaded by the Prime Minister’s Office's (PMO) acting Director-General Drorit Steinmetz, follows extensive strategic work conducted by the Authority for Economic and Social Development of Druze and Circassian Localities within the PMO. It was developed under the leadership of outgoing Director-General Yossi Shelley and seeks to improve the quality of life, infrastructure, and economic opportunities for these communities.

The proposed plan includes a wide range of investments aimed at strengthening localities in the Galilee, Carmel, and Golan Heights.

Among its key provisions is that NIS 650 million will be allocated for urban planning and housing solutions. This includes establishing a dedicated planning committee for Druze and Circassian localities to accelerate detailed planning. A new framework for electricity connections will also be implemented, and subsidies will be provided for new housing projects, benefiting discharged soldiers and young couples. Additionally, over NIS 1 billion will be spent on improving municipal services, increasing local government budgets, improving public service efficiency, and developing independent revenue streams through economic initiatives.

What does the plan involve?

The plan also includes a 450 million shekel investment in education, aligning curricula with future employment market demands to ensure better job prospects for the younger generation.

More than 1 billion shekels will be allocated to various economic and social programs aimed at fostering development and integration. The funding will support initiatives such as expanding employment and tourism opportunities, encouraging Druze youth to integrate into Israel’s high-tech sector, and enhancing productivity and industrial development.

Additionally, the plan includes measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, provide vocational training and career guidance, and improve transportation infrastructure and public transit services. Social welfare programs will be strengthened, along with efforts to expand cultural and sports initiatives, ensuring a comprehensive approach to community development.

Speaking ahead of the government meeting, Netanyahu described the initiative as a historic step for the Druze and Circassian communities.

"We are bringing an unprecedented five-year plan for the Druze community to the government. We're talking about over 3 billion shekels – nothing like this has been done before," Netanyahu said. "This will advance the Druze community, help close gaps, and propel this critically important sector forward. We are committed to them both within Israel and to our Druze friends in the region. This is a significant moment."

Local leaders welcome the initiative

The announcement was met with praise from Druze leaders, including Yasser Jadban, Mayor of Kisra-Sumei and Chairman of the Forum of Druze and Circassian Local Authorities.

“I want to thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for everything you are doing for the Druze community everywhere. From Government Decision 959 to this current plan, I deeply appreciate it,” Jadban said. “You are approving the 2025–2029 five-year plan this Sunday, at a cost of over 3 billion shekels, going above and beyond for the community, and we are grateful to you. This is a source of national pride.”

MK Afif Abed also expressed his support, calling Netanyahu “an asset to the country and to our community,” and reaffirming commitment to the plan’s implementation.

If approved, the initiative would be one of the largest government-backed investment programs in Israel's history for the Druze and Circassian communities.