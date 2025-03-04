​Mother of American-Israeli, held hostage and killed by Hamas in 90s, passes away

Esther Wachsman, mother of Israeli-American soldier Nachshon Wachsman, who was kidnapped and killed by Hamas terrorists in 1994, died on Monday at the age of 76.

Born in a displaced persons camp in Germany in 1947 to Holocaust survivors, Esther immigrated to Brooklyn before making aliyah to Israel in 1969. She earned a master's degree in history from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, specializing in Holocaust studies, and taught English at the Hebrew University High School for nearly three decades.​

In October 1994, her son Nachshon, a 19-year-old sergeant in the Golani Brigade, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists while hitchhiking near Jerusalem.

Held captive for six days, his abduction gripped the nation, with Esther making heartfelt appeals for his release and urging the public to pray for his safety. Despite a daring rescue attempt by the IDF's elite Sayeret Matkal unit, Nachshon was killed by his captors, and the operation also claimed the life of Captain Nir Poraz.​ Lone soldier (credit: REUTERS)

Beacon of strength

Following this profound loss, Esther dedicated herself to commemorating both her son and Captain Poraz. She became a beacon of strength, sharing her journey of faith and endurance with audiences worldwide.

At a 2019 event marking the 25th anniversary of Nachshon's death, she reflected on her choice to embrace life despite immense grief, stating, "I had six other children that needed their mother... There are two words that I want to tell everybody and maybe you can learn from me: 'I chose life.'"​

Esther was also actively involved with Shalva, a non-profit organization supporting individuals with special needs, inspired by her own experiences as a mother to a child with Down syndrome.​

Her funeral took place on Monday night in Jerusalem. She is survived by her six remaining children and numerous grandchildren. Her husband, Yehuda Wachsman, passed away in 2020.