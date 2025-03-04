IDF working to impose social media restrictions for soldiers following Nahal Oz Oct. 7 probe

The IDF is working to impose restrictions on soldiers and officials regarding their activity on social media, following the IDF probe published on Monday which showed markers left by IDF soldiers on social media granted Hamas a complete breakdown of nearly every unit, sub-unit, and building within the Nahal Oz IDF base when it invaded it on October 7.

Among the measures to be implemented are a ban on photography inside IDF facilities and raising awareness on the issue, alongside strict penalties for those who violate the order.

Additionally, security classifications will be assigned to many roles within the IDF, not just intelligence positions.

In addition, soldiers and officers in various positions would not be allowed to open Facebook or other social media accounts to prevent the enemy from constructing intelligence profiles on them. Furthermore, documentation of ceremonies, parties, and events attended by civilians will no longer be permitted. Destruction and kidnapping on the Nahal Oz base on October 7. (credit: Canva, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

IDF's Nahal Oz base probe

The IDF probe published on Tuesday concluded that the photos taken by IDF soldiers on their first or last days in their roles granted Hamas significant knowledge of the base, enabling it to build a model of portions of the base to practice its invasion.

Hamas was aware of the location of the base’s generators, the video cameras, the safe rooms, the coordination situation room, how and when the patrols moved around, and where the base commander and the company commanders each slept.