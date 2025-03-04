Government set to approve 2025 ‘coalition funds’ amidst criticism

The government scheduled a meeting at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with the main item on the agenda being a proposal for the amount and distribution of “coalition funds” in the 2025 budget.

Coalition funds are a part of the national budget aimed at enabling the implementation of political agreements. They often serve as funding for sectoral institutions or services and are passed as a separate section in order to enable better oversight.

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yizhak Goldknopf revealed in a letter to Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs on Friday that coalition party leaders had agreed that over NIS 1 billion of funds for private and semi-private haredi yeshivot and schools would be inserted into the “base of the budget” and no longer be deemed “coalition funds”.

The move is widely believed to have two central advantages for Goldknopf. First, the funds will receive a legal “stamp” as being legitimate parts of the national budget, and as such will not need to endure the more rigorous oversight usually reserved for coalition funds; and second, that unlike “coalition funds”, funds in the base of the budget are automatically replicated in the following budget.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the government as a whole also have an interest in inserting these funds into the base of the budget, since it would reduce the size of the "coalition funds," which are generally viewed unfavorably and a source of criticism by the opposition.

Attempts blocked by A-G's office

However, attempts to insert the funds into the base of the budget have been blocked by the Attorney General’s Office and by legal advisors in relevant ministries, including the finance ministry and education ministry.

The reason is that many of the yeshivot and education systems in question do not meet the requirements laid out by the education ministry itself, which includes criteria such as adequately trained teachers, the inclusion of a core curriculum including English and mathematics, and more.

Goldknopf, in his letter on Friday, accused the government secretary of failing to apply the agreements between the coalition leaders.

Since then, Goldknopf and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have exchanged barbs in public comments and on social media. In a midday statement on Tuesday, Goldknopf criticized Smotrich over the fact that the latter will not be present at the government meeting on Tuesday due to a trip to the US.

Goldknopf added, "Until this moment, the funds for the haredi public … have yet to be arranged as agreed. I call on my fellow party leaders to note this and ensure that the haredi public does not remain behind."

“We will not enable violation of basic rights of yeshiva students, families, and children who require critical solutions, and we must insist that the funds be arranged without delay and according to the coalition agreements we signed.”