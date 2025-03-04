'We're all Bibas this year': Store offers Batman costume for 10 shekels in honor of slain hostages

Levana Zoharim, a former contestant on the reality show Big Brother and now the owner of a well-known costume shop in Tel Aviv, posted a video on social media encouraging people to buy a Batman costume in memory of the Bibas family members who were murdered in Gaza. She announced that she would be selling these costumes for just 10 shekels.

"The whole country should give a huge hug to Yarden Bibas," Zoharim said. "I hope the big chains that sit on millions take an example from us, the small businesses."

In a video published the day before, she offered Batman masks for just one shekel, limited to two per customer. "This video makes me choke up, a real lump in my throat, but I have to do it," she said.

"This is not about making money—this is a pure loss from my own pocket, but I want to do it," she explained. "I see in all the comments that there's a huge desire to dress up as Batman for Purim in honor of the Bibas family. So I got masks—one shekel each—just so TikTok on Purim will be filled with this mask."

"The whole country will be posting videos on Purim with Batman masks. We're all Bibas this year."

Why is the Batman costume so prominent in Israel today?

The Batman costume has become closely associated with Ariel Bibas, who was tragically murdered by Hamas. The last Purim before he was kidnapped, Ariel dressed as Batman. At his kindergarten, he drew pictures of his favorite superhero and told his teacher he dreamed of "flying and saving people stuck in a pit."

About a year ago, hundreds of protesters in Batman costumes gathered in New York's Central Park for a Megillah reading and a march calling for the hostages' return.

At the funeral procession for the Bibas brothers and their mother, one mourner appeared dressed as Batman—a poignant reminder of four-year-old Ariel's iconic costume.