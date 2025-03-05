81% of students report stress amid an atmosphere of war - study

A recent study conducted at Ashkelon Academic College and published in the European Journal of Investigative Health Psychology and Education presents concerning data regarding stress levels among Israeli students following the October 7 terrorist attack and the ongoing conflict.

The research, conducted in January and February 2024, encompassing 625 participants, revealed that most students (81%) experience moderate to high levels of stress.

Warfare cultivates an atmosphere of danger and anxiety, serving as a significant stressor with long-term implications. The Israel-Hamas War, characterized by armed incursions, ongoing missile attacks, and multi-front threats, exemplifies a traumatic crisis with broad circles of impact beyond those directly and immediately affected.

Literature indicates that war-related stressors are associated with heightened anxiety, sleep disturbances, concerns about personal and family safety, and mood alterations. The academic period of university studies is traditionally considered stress-intensive from academic, financial, and social perspectives. Prolonged warfare and uncertainty may exacerbate these sensations. Stress (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Of the 625 study participants, approximately 63% were classified as experiencing moderate stress, while one-fifth (18%) were categorized as suffering from high stress levels. 52% utilize social media for at least two to three hours daily, 42% reside in conflict zones, and 46% report poor sleep quality.

Students residing in conflict zones reported significantly poorer sleep quality. Regression analysis identified several stress predictors: female gender, parenthood, poor sleep quality, residence in conflict zones, and high social media exposure.

Profound impact of warfare on students

The findings emphasize the profound impact of warfare on students’ psychological well-being, as studies indicate that students worldwide experience significantly lower stress levels compared to the current study’s participants.

Residence in conflict zones adversely affects sleep quality and elevates students’ stress levels, a combination that may impair both academic performance and general functioning.

The findings underscore the need for tailored interventions and support services within higher education institutions, including psychological counseling, stress management workshops, and academic accommodations.

The findings underscore the need for tailored interventions and support services within higher education institutions, including psychological counseling, stress management workshops, and academic accommodations.

Higher education institutions can play a pivotal role in fostering individual and community resilience, strengthening coping mechanisms among students during prolonged crises, as well as developing digital literacy and avoidance of harmful social media content.

The research reveals the profound impact of war on students’ psychological well-being. It is crucial for higher education institutions to create supportive environments where psychological distress can be addressed, particularly in conflict zones.

Professor Keren Dopelt and Dr. Nourit Houminer-Klepar are members of the Department of Public Health at Ashkelon Academic College.