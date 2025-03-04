Israel slams Arab summit adoption of Egyptian alternative to Trump's Gaza plan

The adoption statement by Arab states of the Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza is entrenched in perspectives that are no longer relevant post-October 7, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came in reaction to the adoption of the plan during the Arab summit, which convened in Cairo.

According to the Egyptian plan, an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats would govern Gaza temporarily in preparation for the Palestinian Authority's return in the Strip.

"The statement continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA — Both have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism, and failure in resolving the issue," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also stated the statement issued bore no mention of Hamas nor the October 7 massacre. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, speaks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as Egypt hosts emergency Arab summit. Cairo, March 4, 2025. (credit: Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS )

"For 77 years, Arab states have used Palestinians as pawns against Israel, condemning them to eternal 'refugee' status," the ministry continued.

Adopting Trump's plan

US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza "should be encouraged," instead, the ministry noted, adding it would grant "an opportunity for Gazans to have free choice based on their free will."

"Hamas's attack on Israel has destabilized all of the region. Its terror regime in Gaza prevents any chance of security for Israel and its neighbors. Therefore, for the sake of peace and stability, Hamas can't be left in power," the ministry said.

It further added that "responsible regional states" should "break free from past constraints and collaborate to create a future of stability and security in the region."