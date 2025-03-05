Hostages lost up to 40 percent of body weight in captivity - Health Ministry

The extreme hunger the released hostages experienced is “very concerning,” with some suffering weight loss of 40%, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Medical Division, said that the starvation led to significant muscle deterioration, which requires the gradual rebuilding of muscle mass through physiotherapy treatments that began in hospitals and continued in rehabilitation departments after their release.

Hostages suffered infections from drinking sea water

Some of the hostages drank diluted water or seawater, which also affected their immune systems and led to infections.

Dr. Mizrahi was asked whether differences in conditions were observed between female and male hostages and replied that all hostages suffered from extremely severe torture.

The hostages incurred significant damage to their mouths, as some suffered from broken teeth and will require prolonged treatments. The difficult psychological state also caused damage to their teeth. Red Cross members look on at Hamas terrorists parading hostages in Gaza, February 8, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Psychological condition

Regarding their psychological condition, Dr. Mizrahi said that some of the hostages need to rebuild their lives entirely, and the consequences of captivity will stay with them for a long time.

"The health system will provide all necessary support in the mental health field," she said.