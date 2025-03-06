Move to oust A-G 'threat to Israeli democracy,' former A-G Mandelblit says - KAN

The procedure initiated by Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday to remove Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara from her position is a threat to Israeli democracy, former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit told KAN Reshet Bet on Thursday.

He branded the move, which he said came as part of a broader series of attempts, as a "regime coup" aimed at cancelling the "legal supremacy," which he said was crucial for Israel's democracy.

Levin argued on Wednesday that Baharav-Miara has used her power to serve as a “long arm of the opposition” and bar the government from executing its policies.

He added that there were numerous decisions in which the attorney-general acted with the government and protected it, but she had also been required to act in her capacity of "gatekeeper," albeit in the minority of the cases.

A senior judge spoke with Israel's public broadcaster of the implications of the move, "the Attorney-General is the head of the public prosecution, and this throws us all into turmoil." (L-R) Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and Justice Minister Yariv Levin (credit: FLASH90)

"It is clear that petitions will be filed against such a decision on grounds of unreasonableness and other claims, dragging the High Court into this mess."

Implications for the Netanyahu trial

According to the judge, the move also held implications for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public corruption trials. "There is no doubt that such a move could also impact Netanyahu's cases, as the Attorney General serves as the chief prosecutor. If something like this happens, the appointed Attorney General could decide to delay legal proceedings against Netanyahu, throwing the judicial system into an unprecedented whirlwind."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.