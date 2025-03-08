Wisdom of the past, energy of the future: Emunah Women celebrates 90 years

The wisdom of the past met the energy of the future as Emunah Women celebrated its 90th anniversary in early March at Jerusalem’s Binyenei Ha’uma conference center. Israel’s president Isaac Herzog – who is the grandson of Rabbanit Sarah Herzog, founding president of the international Religious Zionist women’s organization that was established in 1925 – addressed the enthusiastic crowd of women.

As he scanned the group of mostly women, many sporting sparkling traditional Religious Zionist headgear, the president smiled. “When I look at you, I see in front of my eyes the face of a wonderful woman, religious, proud, strong, and inspiring, my beloved grandmother, Rabbanit Sarah Herzog. I see in front of my eyes the eyes of the wise, full of vision, humility, a soul full of compassion and kindness. She would have been here today if she had known and seen the great achievements of Emunah.”

Herzog acknowledged the importance of religious women in Israeli society today. He recalled his grandmother being saddened by the fact that there were not enough religious women in the decision-making centers, and was disturbed by those who cynically thought that the only place for religious women was in the kitchen. “The women of Israel, and the women of Religious Zionism in particular, carry on their shoulders their families, their communities, and the entire Israeli community,” he said.

With branches all over the world, Emunah Women provides social programs and funding for many Israeli women and children throughout the Jewish state.

“Over 175 points in Israel fly the Emunah flag,” said Yifat Sela, chairperson of Emunah Women. “Emunah is focused on promoting women and encouraging them to become influential in Israeli society. We perform advocacy and legislation. With sixteen young leadership groups all over the country consisting of not only experts, but women in the public eye, we are busy building networks for young women. The voice of the woman is so needed in society, especially in National Religious Israeli society.” Yifat Godinar, a CIO and member of Rishonot, Emunah’s Professional Leadership Group, enjoys meeting the strong leaders from all over Israel. (credit: Niri Gatmon)

On a beautiful Israeli winter day, a diverse group of high school girls, some in pants, others wearing skirts, Sephardi, Ashkenazi, different color skin and sizes, congregate and slowly enter the Emunah-Elisheva Ulpana High School in the quaint village of Pardes Hanna. It is one of four high schools, part of a comprehensive network of educational and therapeutic facilities operated by Emunah.

Emunah also operates five residential homes for at-risk children; 135 day care centers serving over 8,000 children, including multi-purpose centers that offer shelter and specialized care to children from disadvantaged families; 11 crisis and counseling centers throughout the country; a women’s college specializing in visual media, theater and art; a pre-army academy for religious girls; and a women’s shelter to assist women who are victims of domestic violence.

The history of Emunah

Originally affiliated with the Mizrachi movement, Emunah was created as a Religious Zionist response to the growing needs of Jewish women, children, and families in pre-state Israel. During its early years, the organization focused on providing vocational training for women, supporting orphaned children, and establishing religious schools. Emunah grew rapidly, expanding its mission to include a wide array of social services, and staying aligned with the broader goals of Religious Zionism.

Following the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Emunah played a crucial role in absorbing Jewish immigrants from around the world. The organization opened daycare centers, schools, and community centers to assist new arrivals, particularly women and children, in integrating into Israeli society.

By the 1950s, Emunah extended its reach beyond Israel, with branches opening in Jewish communities worldwide. Women's groups in North America, Europe, and South Africa formed chapters to support its work in Israel through fundraising, advocacy, and educational initiatives.

During this period, Emunah also became involved in founding and managing children’s homes for at-risk youth, providing shelter and education to children from broken homes or difficult socio-economic backgrounds. Throughout the 20th century, Emunah developed a strong reputation for excellence in religious and secular education. It established a network of schools, including high schools and vocational training institutes, as well as a college in Jerusalem.

Emunah also became a leader in family services, operating crisis centers, counseling programs, and shelters for victims of domestic abuse. The organization placed special emphasis on strengthening family life within a religious framework, helping women and children facing personal or economic hardships. Today, Emunah is one of the largest Religious Zionist women’s organizations in the world and the third-largest women’s organization in Israel.

Emunah continues to advocate for women’s rights within the framework of Jewish law, promoting female representation in religious and public institutions. The organization played a key role in increasing the number of women serving in Israel’s Chief Rabbinate Electoral Assembly and other religious decision-making bodies. Newly discharged women discover the world of education, employment, and influence via Midreshet Be’eri. (credit: Courtesy Emunah)

The international branches support Emunah’s work in Israel through fundraising efforts, educational programs, and leadership initiatives that connect Jewish women around the world, remaining steadfast in its commitment to Torah values, social justice, and the empowerment of Jewish women. From its modest beginnings in pre-state Israel to its current status as a global organization, Emunah continues to transform lives.

“The future of the State of Israel starts here,” Sela explains as she strides with purpose, through the lush and beautifully landscaped campus of the Neve Michael Pardes Hanna complex, which houses daycare centers; after-school programs; a children’s village including dormitories, separate boys’ and girls’ schools and a myriad of multi-disciplinary therapeutic centers for at-risk youth; outpatient clinics; and a crisis center for children who have been removed from their homes by court order.

The grounds also house an innovative midrasha and dormitory for girls doing National Service. Under the administration of Hadas Fuchs and Rav Yakir Shemesh, it offers a full repertoire of learning, social activity, award-winning volunteer programs that reached out to families of fallen soldiers, and even proffers dating guidance for young women interested in getting married.

Formerly Kibbutz Massuot Yitzhak, the grounds were given to the Mizrachi Women’s organization, which eventually became Emunah Women.

In 1943, Neve Michael was turned into a shelter for children who were orphaned during the Holocaust. Initially run by non-professionals, it transitioned into programs administered by mental health professionals. Looking around, one sees happy children everywhere, with an impressive ratio of adults guiding them. “Every child needs just one adult who believes in them,” Sela said. “Here the staff gives their lives for the children 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Sela said the model is simple and based on economics. It invests in the youth to assist them in achieving goals and becoming independent, and it teaches them to forge relationships with the community outside the complex.

The children are integrated with the Pardes Hanna community at the synagogue and through extra-curricular programs. Therapeutic disciplines include special education, music therapy, art therapy, psychodrama, CBT, NLP, speech and animal therapy. They are taught life skills that include how to shop for their own clothes, how to go to the bank, shopping at the supermarket, and how to budget money.

The music therapy program includes volunteers from the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra; five graduates will be performing in the United States in May. Parents are invited to get involved, and the therapists work with them to foster healthy relationships with their children. Some of the graduates of Neve Michael have returned as therapists to work at the school. Sela points out that many of the women working at Neve Michael are examples of young leadership, one of the goals she is hoping to achieve through various programs offered by Emunah Women.

“National Religious women are beginning to take leadership roles, but we still need to improve,” she said. “Decision-makers tend not to be religious women, and that ought to change.”

The group’s chairperson said that religious women have a lot to do, balancing personal life with their national life; being modern, but also modest; and being feminist, along with staying traditional. “That is why what we do in Emunah is encourage women to take positions that have traditionally been held by men,” she explained. “We want to see the number of religious women who are leaders increase – and it starts with education; and education begins with daycare.”

She said Emunah’s targets are girls, the National Religious community, but also Israeli society at large, and Emunah is working to sponsor programs that create unity between religious and non-religious women. Midreshet Be'eri, an Emunah program for women discharged from national or military service, that teaches them to realize their professional abilities, while encouraging their continued religious and Zionist interests. (credit: Courtesy Emunah)

Emunah Rishonot – a platform of dreams

A new Emunah program, Rishonot, is described by Sela as a “platform of dreams” and a “hub for imagination.”Emunah Rishonot provides eight days of training and connecting designed to create networks of women who together can recognize and address challenges faced by young religious women. The program also allows them to mentor one another, as well as young girls who are looking for role models. Through day trips, interactions, and retreats, women network and learn about social issues facing women in Israel today.

Rishonot professional leaders meet and advise Emunah’s leaders of the future at mentoring events. (credit: Courtesy Emunah)

A recent Rishonot expedition was a meet-up at the Neve Tirzah women’s prison to sensitize members of the group to challenges in Israeli society, open their eyes to other factions of society, and to get them to think about solutions.

One attendee, Yifat Godinar, chief information officer for an energy company, described Rishonot as a “journey” and came away very moved by the women she met in the prison. “We met women who weren’t as fortunate as we are,” she recalled. “They are in prison for offenses like murder, theft, and manslaughter, and I came away believing that after they have served their sentence, they deserve a chance.

“I may not be the type of person who could ever volunteer in a prison, but maybe it is another woman’s calling. But if tomorrow I met people who had been released from prison and were looking to rebuild their lives and rejoin the community, I know that they deserve their chance.”

As someone who has always worked in technology, the resident of Elkana in Samaria said that she wore the “women’s hat” but never the “religious” one (although she does cover her hair). “I always promoted women, but I never really carried the flag for religious women – until I joined Rishonot just over a year ago.”

Now she helps counsel women, just as she counseled her own daughters. Rishonot recently introduced a new leadership program for young ladies – teaching them economics and giving them guidance in marketing and professional skills.

“I tell them that anything that they want, they can do. That’s the way I was raised. There shouldn’t be a limit for a woman. If you want it, you can achieve it.”

In her job as CIO, Godinar was always trying to figure out how to promote more women to senior positions. Since joining Rishonot, she looks at the greater challenge for religious women. “While I am still processing the prison visit, I was moved by the experience, and maybe it did something for me. Rishonot helps professionals explore career options along with other religious-Zionist women. (credit: Courtesy Emunah)

By meeting so many different communities and looking at the broad picture, I learned through Rishonot that we can all influence others. My takeaway is that all of us can and should contribute to the community in different ways.”

The mother of four and grandmother of three said that Rishonot introduced her to lawyers, doctors, managers, educators – all very strong leaders – from all over Israel.

“We are all professional in managerial roles, and we are trying to see how we can be influential. Each one can influence in a different way. When we are meeting each other, talking, opening new circles, networking – you never know where it might take us. And hopefully we will make a social impact.”

When asked about her “secret sauce” for balancing life and work, Godiner said, “A supportive husband and family are essential. No one would ask a man how he balances home and life. I don’t think anyone should give up on a career for their family. Raising a family is a shared responsibility.

When I started my career, I was a very young woman in the technology sector. My boss said, ‘If you really want it and you really believe that this is your way, share it with the world, and your children will be proud of you.’ And they grew up proudly telling their friends, ‘My mother is a director!’”

Rishonot maintains an active WhatsApp group, and the teams get together every six weeks, according to Shira Felbert, Jerusalem-based CEO of an NGO called Living the Dream, which helps commemorate fallen soldiers and civilians. She also teaches public speaking and is in the process of creating a new television show for young children. She started the time travel production Ratzim LaMishna (Running to the Mishna), which expanded from 1,000 viewers to 200,000 and is still popular among pre-teens.

“Rishonot teaches women how to create new connections,” Felbert explained. “We maintain a connection based on shared values, which creates a much deeper bond. We talk about children, shidduchim [matchmaking]; we share thoughts, and there is a deep level of trust. There is no competition. Everyone tries to help each other and share expertise. A lawyer discussed how to write a will, an economist taught finance skills.”

Filbert said the Emunah program taught the women how to have a goal and make the world and Israel a better place. The program has grown to five or six groups with new ones forming, including a post-army group to introduce the girls to professional religious mothers to help them find their way.

Gila Schwartz, director of the Division for the Advancement of Women in the Family and Community, manages all of Emunah’s branches in Israel.

“We have fifteen branches and fifteen batei midrash in operation, from Kiryat Shmona in the North all the way to Netivot in the South,” Schwartz said. “There are regular monthly meetings that include learning, empowerment workshops, mother-daughter programs, cultural events, and lecturers who deliver Torah lessons at the beit midrash programs throughout the year.

“Emunah promotes religious women, encouraging them to reach the highest positions on both local and national levels,” the division director said. “The programs are designed to support both young and veteran members in preparing for leadership roles.”

“If you dream it, you can do it,” Yifat Sela summed up. “That’s the Emunah message for every religious woman – all over the world.” 