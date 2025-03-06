Freed hostage Sasha Troufanov gives first sign-of-life of captive Rom Braslavksi

Freed hostage Sasha Troufanov addressed hostage Rom Braslavski in both Hebrew and Arabic in a video released on Thursday.

On October 7, Braslavski, 21, was abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during a break in his army service. This is the first sign of life his family has received from him.

Troufanov noted he thought much about Braslavski, whom he had met for a brief period while in captivity.

שורד השבי סשה טרופנוב במסר לחטוף רום ברסלבסקי, בעברית ובערבית: "אני מקווה שהקול שלי יהיה לך לאור ותקווה במקום החשוך והאפל שאתה נמצא בו. אני, החברים, המשפחה שלך וכל עם ישראל מתפללים לשלומך ועושים הכל למען שחרורך"@YoavBorowitz pic.twitter.com/rFksKIRBEj — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 6, 2025

While he said he was "happy to be back home," and be surrounded by loved ones, he could not detach himself "from the hostages still in Gaza."

"Rom, I hope my voice will be a light and a source of hope for you in the dark and grim place you are in," he stated. A woman holds up a picture of Rom Braslavski, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, among a crowd of Israelis participating in the annual Jerusalem Day march, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, June 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"I want you to know that I, your friends, your family, and all of Israel are praying for your well-being and doing everything for your release."

'Bring them back'

"Redeeming captives is a supreme value in Judaism. Please, don’t leave them behind. Do everything to bring them back," he concluded.

Philissa Cramer/JTA contributed to this report.