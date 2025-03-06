Nearly three-quarters of Israelis fear they cannot handle employment crisis - study

Seventy percent of the Israeli public believe they will not be able to cope with an employment crisis, the non-profit organization Be'Atzmi revealed in its Employment Resilience Index on Thursday.

The study also found that 74% of young people under 34 are in a constant state of searching for a new job, even when they are employed. This, the study says, indicates a "lack of security and sense of dissatisfaction."

The overall resilience of Israelis obtained a score of 5.7 out of 10, which Be'Atzmi says is low and reflects the complex challenges facing the future employment market.

Furthermore, 59% of the public believed that they will struggle to find work at the same level as the job they are currently working in.

74% of respondents see no possibility of promotion or change in their workplace. Newly discharged women discover the world of education, employment, and influence via Midreshet Be’eri. (credit: Courtesy Emunah)

Just 15% believed state systems would help them during an employment crisis. "This is a low and disturbing figure," the study says, "reflecting a deep fracture in the public sense of security in the public system, which is perceived as irrelevant or as incapable of providing a real and rapid response."

Changes in the labor market

Liat Brosh, CEO of Be'Atzmi, said, "The last decade has been characterized by profound changes that have dramatically affected the labor market in Israel and around the world."

"Global trends, such as globalization and accelerated digitization, are changing the rules of the game and requiring both employees and employers to adapt quickly. Technological developments such as artificial intelligence and changes in employment models are changing many professions and leading to a constant demand for learning new skills."

Brosh also raised the impact of security crises on employment, which has led to an increase in the number of unemployed people.

"All of this requires public and private systems to take responsibility for employees and to be part of their employment resilience mechanism." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Be'Atzmi's research is the first time the subjective attitude of Israelis towards the labor market has been studied, as well as their views on their future as employees and their ability to adapt to the changes taking place.