Meta blocks Gazan influencer Saleh Al Jafarawi's Instagram account

Meta blocked Gazan influencer Saleh Al Jafarawi's -- known on the internet as 'Mr. FAFO' -- Instagram account on Saturday.

Following the Meta ban, Jafarawi reportedly opened a new Instagram account.

Jafarawi quickly gained popularity after videos of his praising the October 7 massacre quickly turned into crying, saying he feared for his life as Israel began to retaliate, leading to his nickname, which stands for ‘F– around, find out.’

Previous posts

Since October 7, Jafarawi has been seen in many Gazan propaganda “Pallywood” videos, posing as a foster father, a surgeon, a ‘freedom fighter,’ a suspiciously moving corpse, and more.

Despite his consistent presence on social media, Jafarawi has been listed as a martyr on the site ourgaza, though his date of death is missing. Screenshot from the site 'ourgaza' depicting Saleh Al-Jafarawi as a martyr, taken March 9, 2025. (credit: screenshot)

On the site, he is listed as a journalist, with his obituary suggesting he was killed after an Israeli raid in Al-Shifa hospital.

In a January post on X/Twitter, he shared a photo of himself sitting on a couch, with the caption, "I am proud that I had the honor of sitting on the same couch on which Al-Sinwar was martyred."

An X account run by Israel's Foreign Ministry posted with regard to Al Jafarawi's actions in November 2023, noting, "He's just one example of how Hamas is using social media to spread misinformation and shape false narratives related to Gaza."