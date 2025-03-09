Unveiling the past: State Archives digitizes official British Mandate newspaper

The Israel State Archives published on Sunday the digital collection of the Palestine Gazette, the official newspaper for the British government during mandatory Palestine.

The collection was published to mark the uploading of the 50th million paper to the archive's website.

Launched in 1920, the Gazette was utilized by the British Mandate for official publications until it went into disuse in 1948, a few months following the establishment of the State of Israel.

The mandatory government used the Gazette to publish regulations, municipal laws, and government announcements in addition to information regarding sanitation and transportation, among other subjects.

The Gazette was published in English, Hebrew, and Arabic on an infrequent basis. However, those currently available to the public are in Hebrew and English. View of the ''Palestine Gazette'' January 1, 2021 issue in in Hebrew. (credit: ISRAEL STATE ARCHIVES)

Digitization efforts

According to the archives, the collection includes some 700 files and constitutes an important historical, legal, and genealogical source.

The archives noted efforts to complete the digitization have been ongoing for a decade, with 250 million papers having been digitized so far.