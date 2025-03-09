National Security Min. budget to reach record NIS 28b. as number of security prisoners grows

The budget for the National Security Ministry will rise to an unprecedented NIS 28 billion, with an additional allocation of over NIS 1 billion approved for the construction of new prison facilities, the ministry said in a joint statement with the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

Acting National Security Minister Haim Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have agreed to a multibillion-shekel increase in the ministry’s 2025 budget.

The additional funding will be directed toward the Israel Police, Israel Prison Service (IPS), and Fire and Rescue Services to ensure operational readiness and continued support for the war effort.

In response to the sharp rise in security prisoners, NIS 1.9 billion will be allocated to the IPS for the construction of new detention facilities. Additionally, about 300 new positions will be created for special intervention forces to strengthen prison security and governance.

Finalizing the ministry's budget follows the new wage agreement for the Israel Police and IPS, totaling NIS 1.081 billion.

Under this agreement, salary increases of up to NIS 2,000 per month will take effect in April 2025. By January 2028, salaries will increase by as much as NIS 3,000. Eligible personnel will also receive a one-time retroactive payment of up to NIS 12,000.

Katz and Smotrich commend the initiative

Katz lauded the move, saying, "With the full cooperation of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, we have reached an agreement that provides a significant—though not complete—response to the relevant agencies. The challenges are numerous, and we will need to manage resources wisely, prioritize tasks, and set clear priorities."

Smotrich added, "Strengthening national security requires real investment in the forces operating on the ground. The budget increase will enable the Israel Police, the IPS, and the Fire and Rescue Services to function efficiently, maintain governance, and enhance the internal security of Israel’s citizens."

"We are committed to providing every police officer, prison guard, and firefighter with the tools and resources they need to continue their dedicated work. I thank Minister Haim Katz for his partnership in this important initiative," he concluded.