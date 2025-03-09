Knesset ‘Land of Israel’ caucus hold conference on ‘Voluntary Emigration from Gaza’

The Knesset Land of Israel Caucus led by MKs Yuli Edelstein (Likud), Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) and Limor Son-Harmelech (Otzma Yehudit) hosted a conference on Sunday titled “The New Middle-East: The Plan for Voluntary Emigration from Gaza.”

In addition to the caucus’ leaders, speakers at the conference included Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Missions Minister Orit Struk, Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, a list of additional MKs from the coalition, and a series of representatives of civil society organizations, including from the settlement organization Nachala, the Kohelet Forum, the Bithonistim, and others. Another speaker was Bar-Ilan’s scholar of Arab culture Prof. Motti Kedar.

Smotrich promised in his remarks that budgeting issues would not stand in the way of the forming of a new “Emigration Directorate” in the defense ministry. He accused all Gazans of holding “fundamental hatred” of Israel and described the emigration of Gazans as a historic move that could eventually lead to the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Struk argued that there was no way to achieve the war objectives as set by the government - removing any threat from Gaza to Israel - except by the voluntary immigration plan.

“There is no way, even if we defeat Hamas as a civil and military government, as long as we do not allow the majority of the population to emigrate, we will not remove the threat. They know no other way than to think of destroying us,” she said. The lobby for Eretz-Israel at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, March 9, 2025. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“This is our direction, I say this as a member of the government and as a member of the cabinet - the government will take responsibility,” Struk said.

'New opportunity'

Ohana said that Israel was going through “critical days” and that President Trump “has proposed a new opportunity for the Gaza Strip.” Ohana claimed that the world “has gotten used to the idea of a two-state solution,” but that “we need to believe that it can be otherwise.”

While most of the speakers advocated for allowing Gazans to leave the Strip voluntarily, some, including Likud MK Osher Shkalim, called for their forced deportation.

Rothman said in his remarks that the Knesset in 2024 had approved with the rare support of 99 MKs a statement against Palestinian statehood if it did not come as a result of negotiations with Israel.

"As the Knesset, we have clearly and unanimously stated what we do not want - no to a Palestinian state. Now we must say what we do want - it is time for a Common-Sense Revolution,'" Rothman said.

“When someone prevents Gazans from seeking their future elsewhere, they are not only not caring for them, but they are also collaborating with Hamas's military plan. They are holding Gaza's children and using them as human shields for rockets, tunnels, and Hamas terrorists. Therefore, anyone who does not allow Gazans to leave Gaza is working exactly according to Yahya Sinwar's plan,” Rothman added.