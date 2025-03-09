Nearly 600 illegal residents arrested since start of Ramadan, police say

Israel Border Police have captured 590 illegal residents since Ramadan began last week, the police announced Sunday.

Currently, the police are conducting a nationwide operation to enforce laws against illegal residency, and an additional 78 suspects have been arrested for assisting with transportation, employment, or housing for illegal residents.

Over 200 of those arrested were caught in Jerusalem.

On February 27, the first day of Ramadan, a 36-year-old Jerusalem resident was caught transporting four illegal residents within the roof of his vehicle.

An indictment was filed against the man on Thursday, stating that each of the illegal residents was required to pay the suspect ₪600 for transportation. Israel Police officers. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

The first Friday of Ramadan

On the first Friday of Ramadan, National Security Minister Haim Katz and Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy patrolled the Old City's alleyways as Ramadan prayers were taking place. Police added that mass prayer on al-Aqsa ended on Friday afternoon with no irregular incidents occurring.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday evening that Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the West Bank to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Those allowed are men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older, and children up to age 12. They must also pass security screening. "It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs," it added.