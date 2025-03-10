Israel cracks down on foreign NGOs: New rules target boycotts and October 7 denial

A new government directive, effective Monday, will regulate the registration of international humanitarian organizations operating in Palestinian areas, allowing Israel to deny or revoke permits for groups engaged in boycotts, delegitimization, or denial of the October 7 massacre, according to a statement from the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry.

The interministerial team that drafted the policy was led by Avi Cohen-Scali, director-general of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, in coordination with security agencies, the statement said.

Stricter criteria for NGO registration

Under the new framework, NGOs must meet specific conditions to register and maintain operations in Israel and the West Bank. Authorities can deny registration or revoke permits if an organization is found to:

Engage in delegitimization of Israel, including calls for boycotts.

Deny Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state.

Promote October 7 massacre denial or Holocaust denial.

Currently, around 170 international humanitarian NGOs operate in Israel and the West Bank with free movement, tax benefits, and Israeli bank accounts, the ministry said. The new policy shifts oversight from the Welfare Ministry to the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, which will conduct a six-month review process requiring NGOs to reapply under the new criteria.

National security oversight

According to the statement, the interministerial team includes representatives from:

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)

Population and Immigration Authority

Foreign Ministry

Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet)

Israel Police

National Security Ministry

Welfare Ministry

Settlements and National Missions Ministry

The committee will issue registration decisions within 45 working days based on the submitted documents and intelligence assessments, the ministry said.

Chikli: No tolerance for anti-Israel groups

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli called the policy shift a “dramatic change” in Israel’s approach to foreign NGOs.

“This directive marks a dramatic shift in Israel’s policy toward foreign entities that, under the guise of humanitarian aid, undermine the state’s existence, promote boycotts, and blacken its reputation,” Chikli said in the ministry’s statement.

“The Diaspora Affairs Ministry thanks the government for entrusting us with this critical task. Israel will protect its sovereignty.”