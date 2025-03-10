‘Think twice before hitting post’: IDF finally restricting soldiers’ social media use, experts say

Better late than never: That’s the sentiment among most defense experts and Israeli citizens regarding the Israeli military’s decision to put into full practice restrictions on social media use and photographing military bases.

The decision comes after a probe showed content published by Israeli soldiers on social media was used by Hamas in the group’s preparations for attacks against the Nahal Oz military base on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli military has issued updated media coverage protocols for all personnel, active-duty soldiers as well as reservists, in order to tighten security and control exposure in combat zones. Any filming in operational areas now requires preapproval from the Military Advocate General’s Corps and the Information Security Department.

In recent months, Israeli soldiers have faced attempted arrests after their identities were exposed through social media. Adversaries have reportedly used open-source intelligence techniques to track down soldiers by analyzing their online activity, including photos, location tags, and personal details shared on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

In some cases, foreign authorities have attempted to detain soldiers traveling abroad after linking them to specific military operations. The Hind Rajab Foundation accuses an Israeli solider of 'war crimes.' Illustrative (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Many experts are less than optimistic about the military’s new restriction. Sagiv Steinberg, a media expert who serves as director-general and director of communications at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, said that the delay in updating the policy raises concerns.

Experts weigh in on IDF's decision

“I’m surprised—not surprised, actually—that only now the IDF wants to implement restrictions on social media,” Steinberg told The Media Line. “I don’t know if the IDF can even enforce it.”

He called on soldiers to understand that uploading photos or videos from their services endangers them and all those around them. “It’s lovely to see soldiers dancing; it’s humanizing, but they need to think twice before hitting ‘post,’” he said.

Kobi Michael, a researcher at the Institute of National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, said that the change reflects a loss of discipline in the Israeli military.

“Not only Hamas but all of Israel’s enemies took advantage of this,” Michael told The Media Line. “It is a must and should have been realized and imposed years ago. It is a huge source of intelligence leaking.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A representative for the Israeli military told The Media Line that the guidelines on social media use and photography are not new and are simply being emphasized.

Steinberg said that taking away soldiers’ phones could be problematic since it could impede communication within the military.

He also criticized the Israeli military for failing to take advantage of social media posts by enemy groups.

“If you don’t have someone in Unit 8200 or another intelligence unit sitting all day monitoring Hamas’ Telegram activity, you have a problem,” Steinberg said, noting that a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs had found a post by Hamas five months before the October 7, 2023, infiltration showing Hamas fighters on Israeli soil.

As it struggles to keep up with an enemy apparently well-versed in the use of open-source intelligence, the Israeli military must put in the work to improve both its offensive and defensive information security capabilities.