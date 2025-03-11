WATCH: IDF presence on Syrian Hermon protects from Syrian, Hamas, Iran threats, Katz tells 'Post'

The IDF's presence on the Syrian Mount Hermon and in the buffer zone in general protect Israel from a range of Syrian, Hamas, and Iranian threats, Defense Minister Israel Katz told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday while standing next to a Syrian outpost which the IDF took over in December following the fall of the Assad regime.

"There are a series of threats. This regime is a jihadist regime. It put on a mask, but then it removed its mask. It tries to get a following," globally to reduce economic sanctions and become reaccepted into the Western-fold of nations, Katz told the Post.

The defense minister said, "We knew about this in advance, and we got ready," in justifying the IDF's presence in Syria, though Jerusalem has said it has no territorial claims to the country.

On December 7-8, the regime of Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled the Assad regime, and since then, it has actively promoted itself as a more tolerant, moderate, and Western-looking Syria that respects Syrian minorities and would never threaten Israel.

However, Israel quickly seized a buffer zone in southern Syria as al-Sharaa was taking power out of concern that he (his background is as a former member of al-Qaeda) and some of his jihadist allies might talk sweetly to the West for the moment, but then attack Israel in the future once it would let its guard down. Yonah Jeremy Bob embeds with IDF on Syrian side of Golan Heights, March 11, 2025. (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Next, Katz stated, "And also there are attempts by Iran and Hezbollah to smuggle weapons," to reconstitute the Lebanese terror group's arsenal to return its ability to attack and threaten Israel.

These two threats are widely known.

Palestinians within Syria

But Katz noted for the Post another much lesser known threat, "and there is also a Palestinian threat...they have lots of refugee camps which are" being used to conceal attempts to formulate attacks on Israel.

In fact, though rarely discussed in the media, there are hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Syria. While many of them have no particular interest in Israel, Hamas and other terror groups have cleverly tapped into the poverty and hopelessness that many Palestinians in Syria have suffered during their many decades in that country to draw new recruits to carry out terror attacks against the Jewish state.

"We are here, and the IDF is here" as long as needed to prevent any of these groups from threatening Israel from Syrian territory, Katz told the Post.

Katz and IDF officials have given indications that the IDF could be in Syria for years, with a withdrawal date from the buffer zone depending on threat conditions on the ground and not having a set timetable.

Returning to al-Sharaa, who is also known as Julani, Katz told a group of Israeli media on the Syrian Hermon with him, including the Post, “every morning that Julani opens his eyes in the presidential palace in Damascus, he will see the IDF observing him from the heights of the [Syrian] Hermon and will remember that we are here and in the entire southern Syria area.”

He added that, “we will strengthen the connection between the local [Syrian] residents and soon, on the 16th of this month, we will start [the program] of [Syrian] Druze working in the Golan Heights” within Israel.

Israeli defense sources estimate that there are around 500,000-600,000 Syrian Druze in the area of the Druze and Hermon mountains.

Further, the defense minister added that overnight, between Monday and Tuesday, the air force attacked more than 40 targets in southern Syria in order to follow through on Israel’s statements that it will remove potential threats from southern Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF had revealed that the thrust of the targets in question were Syrian radar systems.

According to Syrian reports, these were military targets of the previous Assad regime in the villages of Jabab and Izra, in the Daraa province of southern Syria. Syrian reports claimed that these were targets that previously belonged to the 12th Brigade and the 89th Battalion in Bashar al-Assad’s army.

The Post understands from sources that the reason the air force had not attacked these sites in December during a massive Israeli strike on Syrian military capabilities, but was attacking them now, had to do with threat prioritization.

In other words, the IDF considered these radar systems a threat for some time, but those Syrian military items which the air force struck in December were an even larger threat.

There was also an implication, which top Israeli officials have made generally, that there can and will likely be more such attacks on Syrian military capabilities going forward, though Israel is trying hard not to have any friction with al-Sharaa’s forces.

IDF sources have also said that the Syrian Hermon and the nine positions the military has established in the Syria buffer zone allow Israel to observe much more closely if Hezbollah is trying to smuggle weapons, including in one of its critical areas of Baalbek deeper into Lebanon.Regarding Iran, Katz told a press conference that Israel would make sure that Tehran does not get a nuclear weapon and that it was in tight coordination with US President Donald Trump regarding that threat.

Moving on to the war in Gaza, Katz said that there were three major levers of pressure that Israel could bring on Hamas to hopefully get it to release the 59 (22-24 live) Israeli hostages it is still holding.

One lever he said was slowing and closing off humanitarian aid and electricity, which Israel has done over the last week or so.

A second element he stated is the threat of a potentially imminent re-invasion of Gaza which could be more intense than before.

Media commentators have discussed the possibility of an invasion into all of Gaza all at once instead of the more gradual staged invasion which Israel did from late 2023-mid-2024, as well as heavier air power and artillery use against any urban areas after civilians are told to evacuate to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone.

Finally, he noted a third element was the full backing of Trump for all of the above moves by Israel as opposed to the Biden administration which was constantly pressing Israel to use less force and to increase humanitarian aid.

Discussing the firing of Daniel Hagari as IDF spokesman, the defense minister claimed he had no involvement and that this decision was made entirely by new IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir.

However, there is wide reporting that Zamir let Hagari go under the influence of Katz, with the only debate being whether Katz explicitly told him not to keep or promote Hagari or whether Katz’s preference was made clear to Zamir, but more passively.