Grapevine March 12, 2025: Brick by brick

After a few years of relative freedom from security considerations, residents of Jerusalem’s Balfour Street were again inconvenienced this week when a huge truck of the kind used in construction work blocked the street by the side entrance to the (unoccupied) Prime Minister’s Residence, and residents were unable to access their regular parking spots.

The spurt in activity indicates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, much as he dislikes the premises, intends to move back so that he can receive his buddy US President Donald Trump in an official state building.

However, real estate developers are planning to tear down most of the other buildings on the small street in which the front entrance to the official residence is located. Which means that whoever happens to be prime minister will have trouble in receiving official guests.

President Isaac Herzog can also anticipate trouble in receiving his guests. Directly across the road from the President’s Residence at No. 4, Hanassi Street, plans are in place to build a large residential complex. The one already there is upmarket and quite attractive, but the motto in Jerusalem these days is taller and taller.

With all the construction going on around Israel, and the announcement this week of the new Wolf Prize laureates who have all been selected because they have broken barriers in their respective fields, an important barrier that remains to be broken is how to preserve road surfaces. Why has no one yet found a way to prevent cracks and potholes which make streets with the most beautiful buildings look ugly? FROM LEFT: Oren Nahari, Gisela Dachs, Jan Ross, and Michael Rimmel. (credit: YVETTE SHUMACHER)

Which Israeli scientist will rise to the challenge, or will AI be able to come up with a long overdue solution to the problem?

'Understanding the outcome of Germany's elections'

■ THE TITLE of the event cohosted by the Israel Council on Foreign Relations, the Israel Office of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, and the Jerusalem Press Club was “Understanding the outcome of Germany’s elections.” The subject aroused sufficient curiosity for the meeting room at Jerusalem’s Theatron Hotel to be overflowing, and additional chairs had to be brought in.

It was indeed interesting and thought-provoking but also to some extent confusing, and some of those present later had more questions than answers. Possible scenarios rather than solutions were offered by the panelists, Dr. Michael Rimmel, director, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Israel Office; Prof. Gisela Dachs, ICFR board member and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem; and Jan Ross, who is a correspondent for Die Zeit. Veteran journalist Oren Nahari, who hosts a multi-themed weekly radio program, and whose range and depth of knowledge are extraordinary, was the moderator.

Among the many issues raised were: political bedfellows, and which will be the dominant party in the government; the faltering of Germany’s economy; whether neo-Nazis should be permitted to sit in the government; whether today’s extreme Right is different from that of the past; the low birth rate of Germans of European origin compared to the higher birth rate of immigrants from the Middle East, and how this may affect future German policies; addressing the future of Germany in Europe; where Germany will stand in relation to Washington and Moscow; whether economic enterprises will take precedence over political alliances; and the less than civil atmosphere in Germany during the last elections.

Dachs recalled a joke that was circulating in Germany when Naftali Bennett was prime minister. When he met Chancellor Olaf Sholz, the chancellor reportedly told him “I admire you. You have managed to bring seven parties of different ideologies together, and I have problems with only three.” Unfortunately, the honeymoon didn’t last long, and look where they all are now. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Quiz show

■ WITH REGARD to Oren Nahari, he, quiz king Itai Herman and Ron Nesiel, newsman and culture program anchor, are all intellectuals with an amazing and varied fund of knowledge – and all three are in the employ of KAN 11. Imagine what a fabulous quiz show the broadcasting corporation could produce if it pitted the three against each other.

The Rothschilds' support for Israel

■ THE NAME Rothschild still has a certain magic to it, far beyond the Jewish world. The various branches of the Rothschild family, one of the most famous and long-lasting banking dynasties, have collectively supported more projects in Israel than any other family, and continue to do so. FROM LEFT: Shirley Yuval-Yair, Yafit Nemlich-Sucari, Dana Beja, and Tal Sagi. (credit: Talia Nahum)

Baron Edmond de Rothschild began investing in the Holy Land long before the establishment of the State of Israel. The Edmond de Rothschild Group, headquartered in Geneva and operating in many countries, is now led by Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, who has created numerous programs for women, especially in Israel.

Thus it was par for the course for Yafit Nemlich-Sucari, who manages the investment portfolios of EDR Israel, and Dana Beja, the deputy head of EDR Israel’s marketing division, to host an International Women’s Day event, to which they invited scores of leading Israeli businesswomen to join them in the wine cellar of EDR Israel in Tel Aviv.

The event was a mix of social activity and inspiration, with several fascinating lectures, including one by Tal Sagi, the CEO of the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation, who emphasized the importance of emotional and psychological resilience in times of crisis, and said that the foundation is active in 15 resilience centers in academic facilities around the country, and has invested a total of NIS16 million in support projects. Psychologist, musician, and author Shirley Yuval-Yair provided practical tips on coping and maintaining resilience during dark days.

Despite the overall women power in EDR Israel activities, the person who heads EDR Israel and is directly responsible to Ariane de Rothschild is a man – Nir Yeshaya.

Michaela Bercu

■ ONCE ONE of Israel’s top international fashion models, Michaela Bercu, now aged 54 and living in Tel Aviv, remains a striking figure who causes heads to turn when she enters a room. Tall for her age when she was still a schoolgirl, she began modeling at the age of 13 and developed an international career that led her to becoming Israel’s first supermodel. Her modeling assignments over the years included the covers of major international magazines, and she was the first Israeli to appear on the cover of Vogue. MICHAELA BERCU adds panache to being a paramedic. (credit: COURTESY MDA)

Glitz, glamour, and far-reaching goals were a major part of her life until about four years ago, when there came a turning point. It wasn’t the kind of midlife crisis that is fueled by a wrinkle or a gray hair. Bercu is still beautiful and gifted with the kind of looks that will not disappear when she hits the third age. She will always be beautiful. But four years ago, she decided that she needed to do something meaningful on a regular basis, and she became a volunteer with Magen David Adom

“It’s never too late to do things you love,” she said. “MDA is something that has always interested and attracted me. I come from a family where my father was a pharmacist, so the world of medicine has always been a part of my life.

“There’s no need to pose when working as a paramedic. You just do what needs to be done. It’s an opportunity to be the person you really are.” Volunteering for MDA is one of the best things she’s ever done, she declared.

She’s gone through a series of courses, passing each one until she got to the MDA paramedic course, one of the most prestigious, challenging, and complex courses in the organization.

Difficult though it was, she also passed this one. She was particularly pleased to have achieved this goal because “there is nothing more satisfying than completing it and helping people. After I received the uniform with the orange stripe, I told everyone that I wouldn’t take it off; I even sleep with it on at night. It’s a real pride and excitement that doesn’t diminish,” she said.

Not all her patients make the connection, but those who do and recognize her face simply feel good because such a famous and familiar personality is treating them.

Prior to her volunteerism for MDA, Bercu and her husband, Ron Zuckerman, in 2017 founded Tribu – a not-for-profit technological start-up with the aim of promoting and expanding giving and volunteering and community involvement for the benefit of society as a whole. Tribu has an app that lists options for people who want to volunteer. While most people might think of volunteering as a selfless activity, Bercu sees it as “the most selfish thing there is because the satisfaction you receive surpasses anything you give to others. It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s the ultimate healer of the soul and the greatest measure of happiness.”

B’NAI B’RITH Israel's fundraising event

■ B’NAI B’RITH Israel, which supports and works in collaboration with the Israeli nonprofit With You All The Way, participated in a fundraising event on behalf of battered or mentally disturbed women leaving shelters or hospitals. Funds raised will help them to become independent and to start afresh by taking control of their lives.

Among donors, public figures, and celebrities in attendance were first lady Michal Herzog, MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid), educator and historian Dr. Moti Zeira, poet Ronny Someck, singer and broadcaster Yehuda Elias, stage and screen personalities Hani Nachmias, Noa Koler, and Nitza Shaul, and composer and conductor Kobi Oshrat.

With You All The Way initiated the project, which was founded by Nurit Levy, the president and founder of the organization, which is working in cooperation with Woman to Woman and No to Violence. The common goal of the three organizations is to train mentors to accompany abused women who have experienced mental or physical violence or both, and are leaving shelters and hospitals.

The heartwarming event, which combined several of the performing arts, was moderated by theater company director Noam Semel. Part of the program consisted of a tribute to three of the great female writers of Hebrew poetry – Dahlia Ravikovitch, Leah Goldberg and Tirza Atar. The music was directed and conducted by Giora Linenberg.

Also present were many volunteers who are involved in the project. “We see this volunteering as an incredibly important mission – supporting and assisting women in their personal journey and on their way to a new life,” said Sara Beglikter, chairwoman of the B’nai B’rith Gush Dan Regional Council.

Nurit Levy, who is married to Mickey Levy, often accompanies him. This time he accompanied her in her capacity of president of With You All The Way. She was full of pride to see how many people recognized the importance of the project, and who worked tirelessly to ensure its success.

“The fight against domestic violence is a fight for all of us, and together we will continue to work for a better and more just society,” she said. All proceeds from the event were dedicated to supporting women victims of violence in their transition to independent living.

Jewish Federations of Canada delegation

■ ANOTHER EVENT attended by Michal Herzog was boosted by funding from abroad, but the generosity of spirit was in all probability equal to that of the three above mentioned organizations. A delegation from the Jewish Federations of Canada, headed by the United Jewish Appeal, came to Tel Hai Academic College with a NIS 50m. gift earmarked for the rehabilitation of the communities of the northern Galilee, which suffered severe damage from Hezbollah rockets.

Education is a first step in the rehabilitation process, and the number of students in the region has already increased substantially. Disruption of education over the past 15 months has been critical.

Canadian Jewry has a 30-year history of supporting communities in the Upper Galilee and elsewhere in northern Israel, and has consistently raised funds for emergency needs since October 7. As most of the funds that poured into Israel from abroad were directed toward helping communities in the South, Canadian support of the North was particularly meaningful.

The most recent gift of NIS 50m. was yet another proof of mutual responsibility, said Sarah Mali, the director-general of JFC-UIA Canada.

The events of October 7 had a severe effect on Israel and generated a feeling of insecurity which spread to the whole of the Jewish world, said Michal Herzog. “Alongside the grief, the fear, and the anger, was the strengthening of connections between Diaspora Jewry and Israel, as demonstrated by Canadian Jewry, whose leaders not only came to Israel physically, but also saw the reality and put out a helping hand.”

Prof. Eliezer Shalev, the president of Tel Hai Academic College, which is located in Kiryat Shmona, noted the long partnership that has existed between Tel Hai and Canadian Jewry, the strong connection, and the challenges they have faced and overcome together.

At Tel Hai this week, there were stories told about Joseph Trumpeldor, the early Zionist hero who lost his life together with five others while defending the settlement of Tel Hai against a large band of Arab marauders. Prior to settling in the Holy Land, Trumpeldor was a hero of the tsarist army. He later helped to organize the Zion Mule Corps and to bring Jewish immigrants to the Holy Land. A state ceremony was held this week to mark the 105th anniversary of his death.

Avichai Stern reelected Mayor of Kiryat Shmona

■ AS FOR Kiryat Shmona, the city held municipal elections last week following a 15-month delay due to the mass evacuation of residents fleeing from missiles from across the northern border.

Despite all the obstacles put in his path by members of the Likud, Mayor Avichai Stern was reelected, winning 56% of the vote against his opponent, Eli Zafrani, who scored 44%.

In an interview this week with Esty Perez Ben-Ami on KAN Reshet Bet, Stern was asked whether Netanyahu had called to congratulate him. The reply was negative. He was asked whether he had met with Netanyahu during the past 15 months, and he answered that perhaps two or three times, in the company of a delegation from the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, but not on an individual basis. He also stated in response to a question that no Likud MK had visited Kiryat Shmona during the period in which the city was under attack, but they turned up in droves prior to the election to campaign on Zafrani’s behalf.

He has nothing against Zafrani, he said, and the two will work together for the benefit of the city they love and the people who live there.

History imitates itself

■ HISTORY DOES not repeat itself, but it imitates itself in that the players are different, the geography is different, the situation is similar but not exactly the same.

The hue and cry over US envoy for hostages Adam Boehler’s meeting with Hamas is reminiscent of the attitude to Rudolf Kastner’s meeting with Adolf Eichmann to negotiate for the lives of Hungarian Jews. Kastner, who saved the lives of more than 1,600 Jews, was accused of consorting with the enemy, was brought to trial in Israel, and was assassinated. He died on March 15, 1957. He was posthumously acquitted.

Boehler is Jewish, and Israel is far from happy about his meeting with Hamas in his efforts to secure the freedom of the hostages still in Gaza. But just as in Kastner’s case, the principle is that the end justifies the means. Bringing home all the hostages is worth the distaste of meeting with a Hamas negotiator. In this instance, it helps that Boehler is not Israeli, as does his statement that the US is not an agent of Israel. The meeting has not yet borne fruit, but it may.

Adar: A month of women power

■ THE CURRENT Hebrew calendar month of Adar is one of women power, as it is a month is which women played such a significant role in ancient times, and in modern times women are also proving their mettle, not only in the Jewish world, but universally, as Adar coincides with the Gregorian calendar month of March, in which women around the world celebrate International Women’s Day, which has expanded into International Women’s month.

Although Moses, who was born and died on the seventh of Adar, is credited with bringing the word of God to the Children of Israel, there would not have been a Moses without his sister, Miriam, who watched over him when he was placed in the bulrushes to avoid Pharaoh’s edict that male babies born to the Israelites be killed. But the baby in the bulrushes was found and adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter. When Miriam saw Pharaoh’s daughter lift the infant out of the water, she approached her and offered to bring her a woman to wean the child. She brought her mother, Yocheved, who was also the mother of Moses. The Jewish people owe a lot to these three women. And then we have Esther, who saved the Jews of ancient Persia from annihilation.

Hardly any women had voting rights before the 20th century. Women were denied senior roles in business and academia, and were not permitted to join the army or to compete in sports that were considered a male domain, nor to drive buses, trams, or trains.

Wars changed all that. As men were called to combat, in the late 19th and early and mid 20th centuries, women increasingly took over essential jobs, and then continued to progress – albeit not as fast as many would have liked. Today, there are very few glass ceilings left to break, which may account for the fact that women now have prominent positions in almost every field, though not yet in every country.

Although women are still fighting for equal rights and opportunities in some fields in Israel, for the most part Israel can pride itself on instantly giving women voting rights and in having women in the first Knesset. That was an extremely important first step in statehood.

Between International Women’s Day and Purim, the World Jewish Congress hosted an event in collaboration with We Are Not Weapons of War, the International Council of Jewish Women, and the permanent missions of Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Israel, and Canada to the United Nations.

Titled “Women, Conflict, and Peace: A Universal Feminist Vision,” the gathering underscored the urgent need to recognize and address violence against women while showcasing the critical role of women leaders in conflict resolution and peace building around the world. Speakers placed a particular emphasis on the impact of Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, on female victims and drew inspiration from their resilience in the aftermath.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Danny Danon said, “Far too often, conversations about gender equality are seen as issues alone for women to partake; but if we are truly committed to gender equality, then men must listen, men must advocate, and men must stand alongside the brave women fighting for their rights and demand that those rights are upheld.”

Ruth Messinger, global ambassador and former president of the American Jewish World Service, added, “The research shows that when women are at the table during peace discussions, groups are more likely to reach some sort of agreement.”

Among Israelis present were Social Equality Minister May Golan and Eetta Prince-Gibson, a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report.

