'Jewish women will be free': Golan slams UN silence on Hamas sexual violence

Women's Advancement Minister and Social Equality Minister May Golan condemned the UN Women organization for failing to acknowledge the sexual violence committed by Hamas against Israeli women during the October 7 massacre in a Tuesday speech.

Her remarks came at a meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women which was chaired by UN Women.

"I am here today for the victims whose suffering you found justifications for, simply because it did not fit your narrative," she noted.

"We won't beg your useless councils for help; we will shield our own," Golan said, adding, "We will protect our own because no one else will."

"I stand here for the victims you ignored, the ones whose suffering you've excused because it didn't fit your narrative. It seems some were left out of that memo."

Minister May Golan delivers her speech at the UN. March 11, 2025. (Credit: Courtesy).

"My wrath is for you, the UN, with your hollow resolutions and selective blindness, abandoning Christian girls, Jewish women, and Muslim children who dare to dream beyond oppression," she stated.

'From the river to the sea, Jewish women will be free'

"UN officials are spokespeople for gang rapists, UN officials are advocating for terrorists." Golan further stated.

"From the river to the sea, Jewish women will be free," Golan said.

During her speech, representatives of Arab countries exited the hall.