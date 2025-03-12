IDF seizes weapons and explosives, arrests 12 suspects in West Bank operations

The IDF conducted several counterterrorism operations in the West Bank last night, the military announced on Wednesday.

The IDF arrested a dozen suspects involved in terrorist activities and confiscated their weapons.

During searches in Kabatiya, soldiers located about 100 kilograms of materials for creating explosive devices and combat posts.

Both the suspects and the weapons were transferred to the Israeli Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for further investigation.

Additionally, forces located weapons stockpiles in A-Ram, including parts of weapons, explosive devices, and large amounts of ammunition. Weapons and explosive materials seized in A-Ram, West Bank by IDF soldiers, March 12, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Nearly 50 arrested in just two days

Yesterday, the IDF announced that it had eliminated three terrorists and arrested an additional 35 in the West Bank, several of whom were affiliated with Hamas.