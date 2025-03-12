Group of senior Syrian Druze expected to visit Golan Heights

A group of around 100 senior figures from Syria's Druze are expected to visit the Golan Heights on Friday, members of the community said, in a further sign of Israel's support for the minority group.

The group is expected to meet Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, as well as other members of the community, and to visit a shrine.

There was no immediate confirmation of the visit from the Israeli foreign ministry.

The Druze, an Arab minority present in Syria, Israel, and Lebanon, practise a faith that originated in Islam but which has a distinct identity.

In Israel, many Druze serve in the military and police, including during the war in Gaza, and some have reached high ranks. Druze from villages in northern Israel seen in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, April 17, 2023

Friday's visit is the latest sign of Israeli support for the Druze since a ceasefire in Lebanon and the shock overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in Syria towards the end of last year.

Israel has called to protect Druze

Israel has repeatedly called for the rights of Syrian minority groups, including the Druze, to be protected.

This week, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Druze from across the separation line would be allowed to enter the Golan Heights for work and that Israel would be ready to defend the community, following days of violence in Syria.

Israeli ministers have expressed deep mistrust of the new Syrian government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, describing his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement as a Jihadist group. The group was formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda but later renounced the connection.