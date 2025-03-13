World Emunah Women’s Leadership in Israel conference inspires a new generation

On March 6, 2025, the World Emunah Women’s Leadership in Israel Conference brought together influential women leaders to discuss the vital role of female leadership in Israeli society. Timed with Emunah’s 90th anniversary and International Women’s Day, the event celebrated women's accomplishments and goals across diverse fields, including politics and social entrepreneurship.

“It was a beautiful event,” said Meira Lerner, Director of World Emunah. “The title of the event was the World Emunah Women’s Leadership in Israel Conference. It was in honor of Emunah’s 90th anniversary and in honor of International Women’s Day. And so throughout the entire day, we really worked on marrying those two concepts, and we really did bring those two concepts together.” Meira Lerner (right) and MK Sharren Haskel (left). (Credit: Kinneret Rifkind)

The conference opened with a unique film celebrating Emunah’s legacy, followed by a heartfelt video message from Israel’s President. “At the end of the film, we had a beautiful message from the President himself, who recorded a video message to congratulate Emunah on our 90th anniversary and encourage women to be a part of every area.”

Panels featured high-profile speakers, including Stephanie Strauss, MK Sharen Heskel, Jamie Geller, Sivan Yaari, MK Michal Woldiger, Sapir Bluzer, and Shari Mendes. Strauss spoke on the importance of women’s voices in religious communities. “We have different perspectives on things that men don’t necessarily have,” Lerner recalled. “Our voices are a huge part of what needs to encompass community life.”

A key emphasis was on balancing career and family. “What truly resonated with me about the panels and speakers is that no one shied away from discussing family life. Each speaker and every panelist acknowledged that we all have our family lives, which are important.”

A notably impactful moment arose when Sapir Bluzer discussed the influence of the IDF Reservists' Wives Forum. “These are leaders, mothers who have embraced the challenges of the world on their shoulders and have created a change.”

Reflecting on the day’s impact, Lerner noted, “It was wonderful to be in a group of women who all felt like that, who all appreciate like yes, we have what to contribute. We have what to bring to the table.”

This article was written in collaboration with World Emunah.