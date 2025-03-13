They can't keep doing reserves forever: Families react to new benefits initiative

While a new plan for additional benefits for reservists is welcome, benefits and aid are not enough to make up for not having the reservists themselves at home, the wife of a reservist told The Jerusalem Post in response to a new benefit plan announced Wednesday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the plan, which amounts to around NIS three billion and was put together by the Defense and Finance Ministries.

The plan includes benefits for combat soldiers and is aimed at "meaningful steps" that will deepen the appreciation and aid for reservists and financial support for their families, as well as strengthening employers who employ reservists, the ministries said.

The plan includes tax breaks for combat soldiers, a new digital wallet for benefits, benefits for commanders, and more.

"It's about time that they give benefits to combat soldiers, because [their job] really is so hard," the wife of a reservist who has served over 200 days and is up for 70 more in the coming months said. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. November 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

It's also good that this plan gives reservists a choice when it comes to benefits instead of just offering "things you might not even need," she added, calling this "really appreciated."

"But at the end of the day, I'm going to be home with a four-month-old for 70 days on my own," she said.

"Obviously, the money is really helpful, along with all kinds of grants, so I can buy food and not have to make it and get cleaners or whatever. It's very helpful, but it's not helpful when it is three in the morning, the kid won't go to sleep, and there is nobody to switch you out."

"The whole idea that 'oh they will just do reserve duty forever, and [serve] 70 days every six months,' it just doesn't make sense," she added.

Benefits ignore non-combat soldiers

A reservist who has served around 100 days in a non-combat unit expressed disappointment that some of the benefits are only for combat soldiers.

"I'm aware that the combat soldiers do combat, but everyone in the military had to put their lives on hold to go to reserves," she said.

"People had to completely stop everything. I know people in my unit who had to delay school or delay helping out with their newborns. And for the government to decide that one person's contribution means more, when everyone is doing what they can and then some, it hurts."

"I know people who took pay cuts, and a lot of people were volunteering for units that aren't combat - but that doesn't meant they didn't help," she added.

"Those soldiers wouldn't have lasted very long in the field with no one to feed them."