WATCH: Israel police recover illegally held monkey in cage in Negev as part of broad crackdown

A monkey was discovered in an improvised cage in an open area near Kibbutz Mashabei Sadeh and was later transferred to Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) inspectors for medical examination and further care, the Israel Police announced in a Friday statement.

The animal was found during an operation led by Segev Shalom police officers in coordination with Southern National Guard fighters.

Following its removal, the monkey was taken to a police station before being handed over to INPA inspectors. It is expected to be transferred to a protected sanctuary.

Ongoing efforts to recover illegally held wildlife

This discovery is part of broader efforts to address the illegal possession of wild animals, which in recent weeks have been documented in videos circulating on social media, according to the police.

Authorities have stated that efforts to locate such animals are ongoing. View of the lion cub rescued by police. March 9, 2025. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Eight monkeys and three lion cubs have been recovered so far in operations carried out in collaboration with the INPA.

On Tuesday, police rescued a monkey found in an open area near Rahat, and on Wednesday, police found two lion cubs in the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj in the northern Negev, near Kibbutz Revivim, inside a pit.

Some of the animals were reportedly found in poor health conditions and are receiving veterinary care.

Public health and legal concerns

The INPA has reiterated that keeping protected wildlife in private possession is prohibited due to the significant risks it poses to both the animals and the public.

Officials have warned that wild animals require specialized care and natural social environments that private individuals cannot provide.

In addition, the INPA is urging individuals who may have come into contact with wild animals in unregulated environments to undergo medical evaluation, citing concerns over zoonotic diseases such as tuberculosis and rabies, which can pose serious risks to human health.

Efforts to locate illegally held wildlife and assess their condition are expected to continue in the coming days.