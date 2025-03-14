Kibbutz Nir Oz says results of Oct. 7 probe are 'harrowing, deeply unsettling'

Following the reported findings of the IDF probe into its response on October 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz said that results of the military investigation are "harrowing and deeply unsettling," in a Friday statement.

"Nir Oz Kibbutz has become a symbol of failure and abandonment on that dark day, October 7," the statement read.

The kibbutz continued that in addition to its "painful findings," the report highlighted the heroism of its members of the emergency response team, "who—outnumbered by hundreds—fought alone for nearly two hours, doing everything they could until they were either killed or taken hostage."

"In the absence of security forces, the entire community struggled and fought—[there were] those who took up arms to defend their homes, those who held their doors shut, those who sent messages and called for help, and those who simply fought for their lives," the kibbutz continued.

The Eshkol Regional Council Head, Michal Uziyahu, called the results of the probe "difficult and unsettling, but not surprising." A BLOODSTAINED room in Kibbutz Nir Oz after the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas: In the age of mass disinformation, the terrible truths of what occurred on October 7 must be repeatedly shared. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"Now it has been stated officially – the army was not there to protect us. Nir Oz was left alone for long hours, without a response. The members of the kibbutz fought with immense bravery for as long as they could," the statement read.

Full lesson learning process

Both the kibbutz and the regional council head called for the military and the government to conduct a lesson learning process, take responsibility, and implement changes in the defense system for Gaza border communities so that this attack can never happen again.

The kibbutz thanked all those involved in compiling the report, led by Maj.-Gen. Eran Niv, and former IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. (res.) Herzi Halevi, former Southern Command Chief Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yaron Finkelman, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari, and the other senior officials and commanders who came to meet the kibbutz residents in person. The kibbutz called this act a sign of "true leadership."

The kibbutz further stated that a military investigation alone is not sufficient. It also called for "a comprehensive, national inquiry, not only to examine the failures of that day but also the long-standing policies that led us to it."

The kibbutz concluded that this was the time for the return of the hostages, the rebuilding of the community and the kibbutz, and for the pursuit of full truth. "We fought alone on that day, and we will continue to fight with all our strength until all our loved ones return—hoping this battle ends today." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Uziyahu stated, "At this moment, I turn to my friends, the people of Nir Oz – you will never walk alone again. See all of us standing by your side. Keep paving the way. You have been and will remain a symbol of resilience. We will do everything to bring our hostages back home, and Nir Oz will rise again."