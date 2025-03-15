Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar criticizes predecessor Argaman after threat to disclose information on PM

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar subtly criticized his predecessor, Nadav Argaman, on Friday evening after Argaman threatened to disclose sensitive information about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that was “said in private conversations.”

In a letter sent to the organization’s retirees, Bar wrote: "The Shin Bet is a state organization that carries out its missions according to law. Its strength and resilience lie in its values. A state body and its head do not use their power for purposes other than fulfilling their mission.

“This has never been and will never be our way—not in words and certainly not in actions," he added. "I intend to keep the Shin Bet apolitical and focused on its missions for the security of the state. I distance myself from discourse that is not statesmanlike and does not align with our values and actions.”

Tensions between the PM and Shin Bet

Bar's statements came shortly after Netanyahu responded to the interview given by Argaman and linked his remarks to Bar: "Never, in the entire history of Israel and in the entire history of democracies, has the former head of the secret organization carried out live blackmail threats against a sitting prime minister. This crime joins a whole campaign of blackmail with threats through media briefings in recent days, conducted by the current head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar."

Shin Bet’s responded to the prime minister's statements, saying it's "a serious accusation against the head of a state institution in Israel. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar dedicates all his time to security matters, efforts to return hostages still held in Gaza, and defending democracy. Any other statement on the matter is entirely baseless.” Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar during a situational assessment in Jenin. January 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Netanyahu filed a police complaint against Argaman earlier on Friday, demanding an investigation against him on suspicion of extortion.

In response, Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy later instructed to "examine" Argaman's statements ahead of a potential investigation. Likud MK Tally Gotliv also called on Netanyahu to "convene the cabinet and remove the subversive head of the Shin Bet from his post immediately."

