Medically discharged combat soldiers now eligible for firearm licenses

Israelis under the age of 21 whose military service ended prematurely due to medical reasons while in combat can now apply for firearm licenses, the Knesset Spokesperson announced earlier this week.

This amendment to the Firearms Law, proposed by MK Yitzhak Kreuzer of Otzma Yehudit, was approved in second and third readings, with 14 other MKs supporting and no opposition.

The Firearms Law bars anyone under the age of 21 from receiving licenses or authorization to own firearms, but this new proposal will allow any combat soldier over 18 to own a weapon even if they did not complete their military service due to medical reasons.

Additionally, anyone requesting a license must include their medical documents that led to the termination of their service as a way of distinguishing those deemed unfit due to mental health reasons.

'A significant amendment'

"Today, we made an important and significant amendment,” Kreuzer said. Israelis practice shooting handguns at a local shooting range in the northern town of Katsrin, Golan Heights, on April 3, 2022, following the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

“This bill is a message to our fighters: you are not alone. This is not just a technical law; it is a law that strengthens the connection between the state and its fighters."

The bill is specifically intended to assist soldiers who completed combat training, and were discharged for medical reasons, to better protect themselves and their surroundings.