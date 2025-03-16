‘Hope we remain in touch forever’: Druze MK Hamed Amar on historic visit from Syria's Druze

A delegation of over 150 Druze clerics and dignitaries paid a visit to holy sites in Israel last weekend, marking the first time since 1974 that such a delegation crossed the border.

The dignitaries came all from the Druze villages of the Hader area, adjacent to the Israeli Golan. Their two-day visit, coordinated with the highest security and diplomatic levels in Israel, included a visit to holy sites such as Nebi Shu’ayb (Tomb of Jethro) near Karnei Hittim in the Galilee, as well as warm reception ceremonies with their Israeli brethren.

The delegation also met with the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, and attended a dedication of a Kilhweh, a Druze prayer house, in Peki'in. Finally, the delegates took part in the recurring “Sheikhs' March,” which takes place every year to promote Druze heritage in Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to Druze Member of Knesset Hamed Amar from Yisrael Beiteinu party, who received the delegation at the welcoming ceremony, to hear more about the historical visit. Buses carrying senior figures from the Syrian Druze community welcomed by members of the Druze community in Israel, March 14, 2025 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

MK Hamed Amar: I hope we remain in touch forever

“It was a warm welcome. The Druze are all connected everywhere they are, like one big family,” Amar explained. “Many of those who crossed the border have immediate families on the Israeli side. They were welcomed warmly and lovingly; it was a very moving meeting.”

Amar reminded that, up until 1974, Druze delegations would pay visits and make pilgrimage to Jethro's Tomb but then came the demilitarization agreement following the Yom Kippur War, following which the visits came to a halt, separating families from both sides of the border and impeding Druze clerics from Syria from visiting their holy sites.

“This was first and foremost a religious, social, and communal visit, nothing to do with politics or what is happening in the Middle East,” Amar stressed. “We just renewed a measure that existed in the past, as the holiest place for the Druze is located near Tiberias.”

Strikingly, the visit was met with sharp criticism from many in the Arab world, which saw it as a step towards normalization, still an obscene word for many. “Many in the Arab world saw the visit in a negative way,” Amar added. “But 150,000 Palestinians work in Israel daily, and tens of thousands came from Gaza up until October 7. We’ve never seen anyone make much noise about this, though; I really don’t understand what the fuss was about.”

When asked about the political prospects that made the visit possible, Amar commented that an entirely different reality is unfolding in Syria after years of impeding such visits from the former regime. However, Amar is not optimistic about the current regime in Syria.

“The ones who seized power in Syria are ISIS, nothing less,” the Member of Knesset stressed. “No matter how much some in the West will try to embellish them or ignore the genocide that was committed against the Alawite community. Whitewashing this is wrong and misleading; they are an extremist ISIS regime. I hope and believe that the Druze will know how to protect and defend themselves from them, and if necessary, Israel should lend a hand.”

Amar continued: “Any clashes that start there will undoubtedly make it to our border, and we must not tolerate a 7.10-like situation nor allow ISIS to settle on our borders. This is an issue of national security for Israel, and it must not be allowed. We need to preserve ourselves as a state and as a community that is committed to each other. We should not and will not allow a similar massacre to take place.”

Looking forward, Amar hopes that more such visits will be allowed. “I think we will try to have more meetings. It’s been 51 years; it was like a holiday for us. We haven’t met them for so long, and some of us have never even met them at all,” he commented, adding that he did not experience any suspicion despite the long years.

Regarding the delegates’ impressions from the visit to Israel, Amar said: “They were all excited and moved. There are videos showing Sheikhs literally crying. It was such an emotional meeting. It’s hard to explain. Us, the Druze in Israel, were cut off from the Druze in Syria and Lebanon, and this is why this meeting was so touching.”

Amar continued: “Just as Jews see themselves committed to all Jews around the globe – so are us Druze committed to our brethren. We are a peace-loving people; we do not harm anyone, and we want to live in peace. This was a religious, social, and communal gathering, with nothing to do with politics. I hope we remain in touch from now and forever.”