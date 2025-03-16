Who is Ronen Bar, the Shin Bet Chief PM Netanyahu is seeking to fire? - explainer

Ronen Bar beat out the most recent former deputy Shin Bet chief before him, known as “R,” in the mainly two-way race in October 2021.

Prior to June 2021, during Benjamin Netanyahu's former term as prime minister (the Bennet-Yair Lapid government displaced him June 2021- December 2022), former senior Shin Bet official and Netanyahu's national security council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat had been the favorite.

However, then-prime minister Naftali Bennett never seriously considered him for the position due to his closeness with Netanyahu and objections to his candidacy from within portions of the Shin Bet itself.

Bar had a university degree in political science and philosophy from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in public management from Harvard University.

Bar served in the IDF as part of the elite Sayeret Matkal Reconnaissance Special Forces unit. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar carry out a situational assessment in Jenin. January 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Bar's other senior Shin Bet positions

In 2011, Bar was appointed head of the Shin Bet’s operations.

Then, in 2016, he was promoted to be the head of Shin Bet headquarters, the number three post responsible for force buildup.

In 2018, he replaced the other R as deputy chief of the agency.

Bar was born in Rehovot in 1965.

He holds a degree in political science with honors from Tel Aviv University, and a degree in public administration from Harvard University.

James Genn contributed to this report