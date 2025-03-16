Gaps between Israel and Hamas 'difficult, but not impossible' source tells 'Post'

In Israel and the United States, the gaps between Israel and Hamas are currently being defined as highly problematic to bridge. "It's difficult, though not impossible, to bridge," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

While US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, presented a proposal a few days ago, which discusses the release of five living hostages, including soldier Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli citizen, and the return of several deceased hostages, Israel demands the return of 11 living hostages.

Hamas announced on Friday that it is only willing to release one living hostage—soldier Edan Alexander—and return four bodies of dual-citizen hostages in exchange for extending the ceasefire by 50 days.

"The response does not allow for progress," said Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in an interview with CNN, threatening, "It is completely unacceptable. Their window of opportunity is closing. They should take a look at what we did with the Houthis."

Israeli delegation in Cairo

At the instruction of Prime Minister Netanyahu, an Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo on Sunday, where representatives of the negotiation team met with senior Egyptian officials to discuss the issue of the hostages. Begin Gate. 59 more hostages to go. Throngs are protesting, pressuring the government to bring everyone back home, at once. (credit: NAAMA ZEEVI RIVLIN)

Sources involved in the negotiations summarize to the Post the situation as follows: "There is a significant difficulty in advancing matters, and both the US administration and Israel are losing patience."

The sources added that the ceasefire will not last forever without the release of hostages, so it is likely that the level of violence and actions against Gaza will escalate if no agreements are reached with Hamas.