Israel Association of Community Centers: Rebuilding communities after October 7

In times when community resilience is a crucial need, the Israel Association of Community Centers (IACC) stands at the forefront of social action in Israel. As a key implementing arm for government programs and local authorities in community rehabilitation, the association bridges the gap between the field and the state, aligning community needs with policy decisions and leading a broad and profound recovery process for communities nationwide.

IACC has been central in shaping Israel’s social landscape for over five decades. With a nationwide network of over 192 community centers and 1,000 local branches, the organization impacts the lives of more than 3 million Israelis, providing essential services in education, welfare, culture, and leisure. Sima Cohen: Fostering new opportunities in every field for every community. (Credit: Jorje Novominsky)

The war disrupted the lives of many citizens, devastated entire communities, and upended familiar routines. The organization responded swiftly, providing vital social and emotional support during the war, assisting evacuees, and supporting authorities along the northern and southern frontlines.

In the initial months of the war, the organization aided 160,000 evacuees, supported 31 frontline municipalities, established 14 youth enrichment centers, and more. It did not stop at immediate relief but also focused on long-term rehabilitation of affected communities. Educational, cultural, sports, and social programs were part of the effort to rebuild society and facilitate a return to everyday life.

"From day one of the war, we understood that our mission had changed," says Tal Basechess, CEO of the IACC. "The organization has always been connected to the field, but this time, it was clear that we had to be the frontline of Israel’s social resilience. We opened reception centers, launched support programs, and stood by every community in need. But we also knew this was just the first stage—the real challenge is the return home."

The organization recognized that returning to normalcy is a process that must be carefully built, requiring trust and community engagement. Leading the complex rehabilitation of affected communities, it understands that a strong community is key to building a more stable future.

"From the very beginning, we thought ahead—not just about providing immediate relief, but also about how to assist in long-term community rehabilitation," explains Basechess. "Even when residents were far from home, in evacuation centers or hotels, we ensured that community life continued, created frameworks, and made the return transition smoother."

Today, as Israel is deeply engaged in the recovery process, informal education plays a vital role in social healing and fostering resilience among children, teenagers, and families. Without informal education, educational gaps will widen, youth will continue to drop out of structured programs, and community resilience will weaken.

As Israel’s most prominent social implementation organization, the Israel Association of Community Centers connects government ministries, local authorities, philanthropic organizations, and the private sector, creating significant impact multipliers.

"We are present at every decision-making table that shapes the future of Israeli society—in education, welfare, and community renewal," Basechess emphasizes. "Our broad connections across sectors allow us to channel investments effectively and deliver impactful solutions for every community."

The organization does not work alone. It collaborates with philanthropic and business entities that support various rehabilitation activities. For example Learning centers in Ma’ale Yosef and Shlomi to reduce educational disparities. Additionallyprograms to strengthen community resilience and support residents who remained in their homes rather than evacuate.

"During Operation Iron Swords (October 7th war), we raised approximately 100 million shekels from the philanthropic and business sectors to implement community rehabilitation and informal education programs," says Basechess. "This was made possible through close collaboration with philanthropic organizations."

Israel Association of Community Centers operates through long-term plans to ensure sustainable community resilience. It establishes support systems and trains local leadership to drive change from within. A notable cross-sector initiative is "Bridging Words, Connecting Communities," a national project in partnership with the President’s Office to foster community dialogue and unity. "The President of Israel is a true friend of the organization," adds Basechess. "Our partnership proves how much Israeli communities need a unifying, respectful, and inclusive conversation."

The organization, along with NATAL and the Tekuma Administration, also leads the "For the Community" initiative—a national program assisting dozens of communities with mental health support, resilience-building, and restoring a sense of security.

The program includes community meetings, personal guidance, and a unique eight-day journey in Cyprus, where participants process trauma with professional therapeutic support. Participants include educators, young adults, municipal emergency teams, local security units, retirees, and other key community figures.

Thanks to its extensive reach, accumulated experience, and existing infrastructure, the IACC has successfully implemented large-scale government projects and led national strategic programs. Recently, the organization won a strategic government tender to implement the five-year education plan for the Arab, Bedouin, and Druze communities. Utilizing its broad presence in these communities, the organization will execute tailored programs to reduce educational and social disparities and create new opportunities across various fields.

"The five-year education plan for the Arab, Bedouin, and Druze communities is a crucial opportunity to bridge educational and social gaps in Israel and promote social mobility," says Sima Cohen, Head of National Projects and Programs at the IACC.

"The organization works closely with local authorities and the government to ensure that the program enhances municipal education outcomes and strengthens informal education. We will implement the plan to empower communities in Arab, Bedouin, and Druze society, fostering new opportunities in education, leisure, community engagement, and employment."

This article was written in collaboration with the IACC.