Mass protests planned against Netanyahu's dismissal of Ronen Bar

Numerous organizations have announced that they will protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronan Bar in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

After a three-hour collaborative discussion among approximately 100 protest leaders in Israel on Monday morning, a decision was made to organize a major protest in response to the prime minister's decision.

The protest will start with a march departing from Motza at 8 a.m. towards the Knesset, where demonstrators will sit until the government meeting concludes.

Following that, the protestors plan to proceed in a mass march from the Knesset to Netanyahu's private residence at 35 Aza St for a longer-term gathering.

"We cannot allow the coalition to realize its vision and destroy Israel completely," Hofshi B'Artzenu (Free in Our Land) CEO Eran Schwartz said. "The protest is a way for the people to express their opposition to the regime. The majority of the people understand that what is at stake is the future of the coalition or the future of the state, and the masses want to come and demand the future of the state.

“Firing the head of the Shin Bet while investigating the prime minister's entourage is not only illegitimate but also illegal, according to the attorney general's directive. Therefore, we will rise together with all protest organizations and tens of thousands of citizens to protest against the firing of the Shin Bet head, against the draft evasion law, and against the continuation of the regime coup. We cannot allow the coalition to realize its vision and destroy Israel completely."

Appeal to the attorney-general

On Sunday, the Movement for Quality Government (MQG) appealed to the attorney-general following Bar’s dismissal.

In its appeal, the Movement clarified that this is an unlawful decision tainted by “a serious conflict of interest.”

Adv. Dr. Eliad Shraga, chair of the MQG, stated, "The firing of the head of the Shin Bet in the midst of sensitive investigations concerning the Prime Minister's Office and without consulting legal counsel is not only an unlawful act - it is a serious violation of the independence of the law enforcement system and the rule of law itself.

"This decision is an extreme example of conflict of interest and governmental overreach. This is conduct that endangers Israeli democracy and national security. We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to immediately stop this unlawful move."

Schools won't be turned into 'arenas of political struggle'

The Education Ministry responded to Ze'ev Degani, the principal of Herzliya Gymnasium in Tel Aviv, after he announced that classes would be canceled on Wednesday so that the older students could attend the protests in Jerusalem.

"Ze'ev Degani is a criminal. His decision to shut down schools and send students to a political demonstration is a serious and direct violation of the compulsory education law. The education system deserves respect, and we will not allow schools to be turned into arenas of political struggle," the ministry stated.

"The principal of Herzliya Gymnasium has been summoned to an urgent hearing, and any similar ownership will face legal action as well as financial fines."