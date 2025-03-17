'Live like there is no tomorrow', freed hostage Daniella Gilboa shares

“My soul is alive," shared freed hostage Daniella Gilboa, along with a series of photos taken after her release from Hamas captivity in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Here are pictures from this wild period—a whole month and a half since I've been here. Even though I haven't captured everything, I try to live my life fully because the phrase 'you only live once' takes on a new meaning for me this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANIELLA GILBOA | דניאלה גלבוע (@___daniellagilboa___)

“This month, I'm celebrating a birthday. Who even thought I would celebrate it here with my loved ones? With the help of God, everyone will get to return home and celebrate life again," Gilboa said, referring to the remaining hostages still in Gaza.

She concluded, "But in the meantime, an important thing I've learned so far is to live like there is no tomorrow. It's not a cliché."

Returned after nearly 500 days

Daniella was one of the seven female IDF observers abducted from the Nahal Oz military base.

She returned to Israel in January along with fellow IDF observers Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Liri Albag after spending nearly 500 days as a hostage in Hamas captivity.