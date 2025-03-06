These are the 59 Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza

At the beginning of the year, there were 98 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, all but four taken when Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

A ceasefire deal that included an exchange of hostages and prisoners resulted in the release of 38 — 33 who were agreed upon under the terms of the deal and five Thai nationals, outside the deal’s terms. Israeli soldiers retrieved the body of a 39th hostage, a soldier who had been killed in 2014.

59 hostages currently remain in Gaza, out of the approximately 250 kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attack. The remaining captives are the subject of intense advocacy by their families and supporters around the Jewish world. Of them, Israel believes, based on intelligence information, that 35 are dead. For many others, the first signs of life since they were abducted have come in recent weeks, as freed hostages revealed distressing details about their conditions.

Their plight is dependent on whether the war begins or the ceasefire, which Israel and Hamas are negotiating through intermediaries, extends further.

Five male soldiers captured on Oct. 7 remain hostages.

Five male soldiers captured on Oct. 7 remain hostages.

Edan Alexander

A New Jersey native, Alexander, 20, joined the Israel Defense Forces after graduating from high school and is the only American citizen thought to remain alive among the hostages. He was captured while serving near the Gaza border. Hamas released a video showing Alexander speaking to the camera in November. His parents attended President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

Matan Angrest

Angrest, 23, appeared in a video released by Hamas in July 2024. His family released an image of Angrest in captivity after the end of the ceasefire’s first phase. They said released hostages had disclosed that he was being chained and beaten in captivity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Rom Braslavski

Braslavski, 21, was abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival during a break in his army service. His family has received no sign of life since then, and recently said no released hostages have reported seeing him in Gaza.

Nimrod Cohen

Cohen, 19, was captured from a tank on his base near the Gaza border. His family received both a message from Nimrod through a released hostage — “I’m OK, don’t worry, I love you,” they said he said — as well as visual evidence of his state. Though his face was obscured in a video Hamas released showing hostages bidding farewell to Yair Horn, who was freed in the first phase of the ceasefire, his parents recognized Nimrod’s tattoo.

Tamir Nimrodi

Nimrodi, 20 on Oct. 7, was marched into Gaza from his base, where he was serving as an education officer. His family has gotten no signs of life for him since his abduction.

These men, all under 40, were not engaged in the military response to Hamas’ attack. (Israelis who enlist in the IDF have been required to complete reserve duty until 40; Israel is trying to raise that to 41.)

Gali Berman

Like his twin brother, Gali Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Ziv Berman

Like his twin brother, Ziv Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. A relative said they had received a sign of life for both brothers — the only remaining living hostages from their ravaged kibbutz — during the first phase of the current ceasefire.

Elkana Bohbot

Abducted from the Nova music festival, Bohbot, 34, was filmed being beaten before he was taken to Gaza. His family — which includes a young son — received the first sign of life for Bohbot during the first phase of the current ceasefire. His parents said he expressed hope, through a freed hostage, that they are continuing to hold a market stall where he planned to open an ice cream shop; they are.

Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Ohana, 24, reportedly aided festival-goers before being abducted. His family said in February 2025 that it had gotten a “clear indication” that Ohana was alive.

Ariel Cunio

Taken hostage with his girlfriend from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cunio, 27, is half of one of multiple sibling pairs who remain in Gaza. His mother said in August 2024 that she had gotten a sign of life from him and his brother. His partner Arbel Yehud was released in the first phase of the ceasefire after being held without any contact with other Israelis for nearly 500 days.

David Cunio

Cunio, the brother of Ariel Cunio, 34, was taken hostage from his home along with his wife, their twin daughters, his sister-in-law and her daughter. All were released in November 2023 except for him. After the August 2024 sign of life, his wife said the family received another in February 2025. “David is alive,” Sharon Aloni Cunio told Channel 12 news. “And that gives us so much strength and so much air to breathe.”

Evyatar David

David, 24, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Guy Gilboa-Dalal. A sign of life came for him in February 2025 when Hamas brought him to view other hostages being released.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Evyatar David. He appeared alongside David in the video released by Hamas of the pair watching other hostages be released and realizing that they would not be.

Maxim Herkin

Abducted from the Nova music festival, Herkin, 36, had returned from visiting his native Ukraine a week before Oct. 7. He was born in the war-torn Donbas region, which is part of Ukraine but claimed by Russia, and has a daughter who lives in Russia, so Russia is advocating for his release. A Hamas official told Russian state media that it would determine Herkin’s fate in the second phase of a deal.

Eitan Horn

Horn, 38, was abducted while visiting his older brother, who was released in the first phase of the deal. Hamas released a video showing Horn pleading for an end to the war as his brother Yair was taken from him to be released in February 2025.

Bipin Joshi

A Nepalese farmworker, Joshi, 23, was seen alive on footage filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7, 2023. Nepal had reportedly expected him to be released alongside the Thai hostages freed during the ceasefire’s first phase.

Segev Kalfon

Kalfon, 27, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival. A first sign of life came from released hostages in February 2025.

Bar Kupershtein

Kupershtein, 21, was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was working. His family said no released hostages have reported seeing him in Gaza.

Omri Miran

Miran was taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children. He appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in April 2024, and a new sign of life was received in February 2025.

Eitan Mor

Taken hostage while working as a security guard at the Nova festival. A friend with whom he was abducted was found dead in Gaza, but a sign of life was received for him during the first phase of the ceasefire.

Alon Ohel

Ohel, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others were killed. The first sign of his life came after other hostages were released on Feb. 8. His mother said she had been told that he was being chained, starved and beaten in captivity.

Avinatan Or

The boyfriend of Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June 2024, Or, 31, was one of the first Israelis to be seen in footage of an abduction. His family said they received multiple signs of life for Or but none since the spring of 2024.

Matan Zangauker

Abducted with his partner from their Nir Oz home, Zangauker has maintained prominence because of the advocacy of his mother Einav, who was briefly banned from the Knesset because of her demonstrations. His partner was released from captivity in Gaza in November 2023. When Yair Horn was released, Hamas forced him to hold an hourglass attached to a base with a picture of Zangauker and his mother, with the message, “Time is running out.”

One Thai man, Nattapong Pingsa, who has not been confirmed dead is still held hostage, according to Blue Ribbons, an advocacy group that aims to call attention to the diversity of the hostages. Five Thais, part of a robust workforce assisting on Israeli farms, were released in February 2025 as an addition to the Israelis whose release was negotiated as part of the temporary ceasefire. Their names did not appear on the list of hostages maintained by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, and little is known about each of them.

Israel believes 35 hostages to be dead

The following 35 hostages have been confirmed dead. Their bodies would be released in the final phase of a ceasefire.

Tamir Adar

The grandson of a woman who was released in November 2023, Adar, 38, was considered missing until his family was told in January 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

Muhammad Alatarash

The Bedouin father of 13 was killed on Oct. 7, the Israeli army announced in July 2024.

Aviv Atzili

The IDF announced in November 2023 that Atzili, 49, had died fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Sachar Baruch

Captured from Kibbutz Beeri, Baruch, 25, was killed during a failed rescue attempt in December 2023.

Uriel Baruch

Kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Baruch was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in March 2024.

Itay Chen

An American citizen and IDF soldier, Chen was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

Amiram Cooper

One of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cooper, who was 84 when he was abducted, was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in November 2023. His wife was released weeks after the attack, prior to the first temporary ceasefire.

Oz Daniel

A soldier, Daniel, 19, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Ronen Engel

Kidnapped with his wife and daughters, who were released in November 2023, Engel was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Manny Godard

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri, Goddard, 73, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Hadar Goldin

Hamas killed Goldin, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since.

Ran Gvili

A police officer, Gvili was killed on Oct. 7, the Israel Police announced in January 2024.

Tal Haimi

Haimi was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Gadi Haggai

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Haggai, 73, a U.S. citizen, had been killed and his body was being held hostage.

Inbar Hayman

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in December 2023 that Hayman, 27, had been killed in Gaza after being abducted from the Nova festival.

Guy Illouz

Illouz, 26, was injured during the attack on the Nova music festival. A returned hostage said he had been killed.

Ofra Keidar

The IDF announced in December 2023 that Keidar, 70, had been killed on Oct. 7 while walking near her home at Kibbutz Beeri. Her husband was killed separately in their home.

Eitan Levy

Levy, 53, was killed on Oct. 7, his home city of Bat Yam announced in December 2023. In August 2024, his family released a video of his body being beaten while being taken hostage.

Shay Levinson

A soldier, Levinson, 19, was killed on his base on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in January 2024.

Eliyahu Margalit

Kidnapped from his home on Nir Oz, Margalit, 75, was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. His daughter was taken hostage and released in November 2023.

Joshua Mollel

A Tanzanian student who was working as an intern on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Mollel, 21, was killed on Oct. 7, Tanzania announced in December 2023.

Omer Neutra

An American-Israeli soldier who enlisted after graduating from high school on Long Island, New York, Neutra, 21, was revealed in December 2024 to have died on Oct. 7. His parents, Orna and Ronen, spoke at the Republican National Convention and a range of other forums on behalf of the hostages.

Dror Or

Kibbutz Beeri announced in May 2024 that Or, 49, had been killed on Oct. 7. His wife was also murdered, while two of their children were abducted and released in November 2023. A cheesemaker, Or is the inspiration behind a chain of Oct. 7-related cafes.

Daniel Perez

A soldier who responded to the Hamas attack, Perez was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

Sonthaya Oakkharasr

A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

Sudthisak Rinthalak

A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

Lior Rudaeff

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced in May 2024 that Rudaeff, a 64-year-old Argentine-Israeli, died on Oct. 7.

Yonatan Samerano

Samerano, 21, was killed at the Nova music festival before his body was abducted to Gaza.

Thawatchi Saethao

Saethao appeared in an initial batch of hostage posters but does not appear on any group’s list of current hostages. The 26-year-old Thai worker was killed on Kibbutz Alumim.

Yossi Sharabi

Abducted from Kibbutz Beeri, Sharabi, 53, was likely killed in an IDF airstrike, the IDF said in February 2024. His brother Eli was released during the first phase of the current ceasefire.

Idan Shtivi

Shtivi, 29, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Judith Weinstein

The wife of Gadi Haggai, Weinstein, a 70-year-old US citizen, was killed on Oct. 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced in December 2023.

Ilan Weiss

Weiss, 56, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. His wife and daughter were abducted and released in November 2023.

Yair Yaakov

Yaakov, 49, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Aryeh Zalmanovich

Kidnapped from Nir Oz, Zalmanovich, 85, was revealed to have died after the IDF rescued another hostage who had been held with him.