State of Israel 'given up on hostages', released captives and families tell 'Post'

Released hostages and the families of those still held captive by Hamas reacted Tuesday to Israel's renewed attacks in Gaza, with many expressing fears as to what the attack will mean for the safety of the hostages and the possibility of bringing them home.

"As we feared, [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, in order to preserve his coalition and strengthen his rule, launched an attack on Hamas in Gaza—not to bring back the hostages, but to bring Ben Gvir back into the government," Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is still held by Hamas, told the Jerusalem Post.

"The return to fighting means that The State of Israel decided to give up on the hostages," Udi Goren, whose cousin Tal Haimi's body is still being held by Hamas, told the Post.

He added that the state is making the wrong decision by not putting bringing the back hostages above other goals.

"The direct meaning of going back to fighting is that The State of Israel is unable, or does not want to bring the hostages back, that its priorities are wrong, and that it is willing to take the risk of hostages being killed and losing slain hostages, and loss of soldiers' lives in pursuit of some unclear goal that cannot be achieved in the near term," he said.

"So many things are running in my head, and I don't know how to get it out, but mainly my heart is broken, crushed, and disappointed," said freed hostage Emily Damari, whose friends are still held captive, on Instagram. Released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari holds up a sign which reads in Hebrew ''the nightmare is over!'' as she and released Israeli hostage Doron Steinbrecher are transported to a hospital after being released from Gazan captivity. January 20, 2025. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

"Gali [Berman], Ziv [Berman], and the rest of the hostages, we will continue to fight for you non-stop and do everything so that you will come back to us," she added.

'Hostages have been sacrificed'

Mor Korngold, whose brother Tal Shoham was returned to Israel as part of the most recent hostage deal, echoed the sentiment that Israel is choosing to sacrifice the hostages.

"The prime minister and cabinet chose knowingly to sacrifice the hostages in the [Gaza] Strip," he said on Instagram.

"A day of mourning, a day of losing our values - choosing to sacrifice in return for revenge." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Let the last one turn out the light," he said, making reference to a well-known phrase in Israel regarding mass emigration in 1966 and 1967, capturing the sense that the country has failed.

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat was killed in captivity alongside five other young hostages who survived nearly 11 months, also commented on the return to war.

"Why are we going back to fighting? The answer in 10 seconds:" he wrote on X/Twitter, sharing a video in which he said, "It is more important to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu bring [Itamar] Ben-Gvir back to the government than to bring back 59 hostages."