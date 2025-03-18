Israel's attacks Gaza: Will Trump's full backing lead to Hamas releasing hostages? - analysis

Israel's wave of a large-scale attacks on Hamas in Gaza on Monday night were neither a full-scale war nor a specific threat of a ground operation, but an action aimed at convincing Hamas to agree to the framework presented in recent days by US President Donald Trump's administration.

Jerusalem did not hide its intent to launch a broad wave of airstrikes on Gaza from the United States.

However, "there was no need for a green light because Trump gave us the option to open the gates of hell," an Israeli source told the Jerusalem Post.

Minister Ron Dermer updated senior members of the Trump administration that Israel would begin an aerial assault on Gaza to try to pressure Hamas to change its demands in the hostage deal," the Israeli source said. The mother of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander hugs an organizer at a pro-Israel rally, nearly one year after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US October 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are stalled. While discussions are ongoing, nothing has progressed since Hamas insisted on the sole release of American-Israeli dual national Edan Alexander, and the return of four murdered hostages in exchange for 50 additional days of ceasefire.

Therefore, Israel characterized Monday night's attacks as a means to "increase pressure on Hamas to agree to the release of hostages."

US frustration

In recent days, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, did not hide his frustration and anger at Hamas’ refusal to accept his proposal, which was put on the table in Qatar a few days ago. The plan called for the release of five hostages in exchange for several weeks of ceasefire."

"They need to take a good look at what’s happening to the Houthis," he said in an interview on Sunday.

The Trump administration is providing full support to Israel. "Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire, but instead chose refusal and war," Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the National Security Council, told the Post.

This is the first time since the Trump administration took office that Israel has resumed fighting in Gaza, and right now, it has full backing. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, it is important to remember that there are still 59 hostages in the Strip, and the US goal is for the hellish situation to lead to the release of hostages.

Mediators are working in a blitz to try to bring about an agreement that would result in the release of additional hostages, but the question remains: If this fails, what comes next?